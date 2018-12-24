This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 24 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Arsenal warned it will take €80 million to secure Lille winger

The Gunners have been heavily linked with the exciting Ivorian star, Nicolas Pepe.

By The42 Team Monday 24 Dec 2018, 3:19 PM
39 minutes ago 1,332 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4413455
Nicolas Pepe (file pic).
Image: Imago/PA Images
Nicolas Pepe (file pic).
Nicolas Pepe (file pic).
Image: Imago/PA Images

ARSENAL, AND ANY other suitor of Nicolas Pepe, have been made aware that it will cost €80 million (£72m) to secure the Lille winger’s signature.

The talented 23-year-old has emerged as a target for leading sides across Europe.

The Emirates Stadium has been mooted as one possible landing spot for the Ivory Coast international.

Lille, though, are aware that they have a prized asset on their hands and will not be parting with him unless a hefty price tag is met.

The Ligue 1 club’s sporting director, Luis Campos, told Telefoot of Pepe: “I hope he will stay this winter. We’ll do everything to keep him.

“All the top clubs in the world have their eyes on him, and that’s normal, but the president has been clear.

“The idea is for him to continue at the club.

“In contrast, with my experience in football, I would say that if a club arrives with a big number and can convince the player… I would sell him for €80 million.

That’s the price tag, but you’d have to convince the player and he’s been a big part of us being in second place.”

Pepe has certainly enjoyed a productive opening to the 2018-19 campaign.

In just 19 Ligue 1 appearances this term, he has contributed 12 goals and five assists.

It is that productivity which has him attracting admiring glances from afar.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery, who got a good look at Pepe during his time in charge of Paris Saint-Germain, is said to be a big fan.

The Gunners already have plenty of creativity on their books, but the opportunity to bolster those ranks will not be passed up if an opportunity presents itself.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    FRANCE
    France World Cup star denies signing for Bayern Munich
    France World Cup star denies signing for Bayern Munich
    Poll: Pick your favourite Six Nations try from these 10
    'I never wanted to leave Spurs. I knew that I could have success here'
    FOOTBALL
    Zidane's the best choice for Manchester United, says ex-player Saha
    Zidane's the best choice for Manchester United, says ex-player Saha
    Highly promising 15-year-old midfielder signs professional contract at Celtic
    'I keep the door open' - Klopp ready to make Liverpool additions during January window
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Roberto Martinez baffled by Romelu Lukaku criticism
    Roberto Martinez baffled by Romelu Lukaku criticism
    I don't want the press officer to be upset again – Pochettino dodges Man United talk
    'What's important is to get the identity back': Schmeichel eyeing Man United director role
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Defoe receives League Cup medal 10 years after Spurs win
    Defoe receives League Cup medal 10 years after Spurs win
    Arsenal warned it will take €80 million to secure Lille winger
    Benitez admits Newcastle will need 'a miracle' to avoid relegation

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie