Wenger reportedly in advanced talks to return to management with AC Milan

ARSENE WENGER HAS reportedly held “advanced” discussions about making a return to management with AC Milan.

The 69-year-old, who called time on 22 years with Arsenal back in May, recently explained that he is ready to take on a new challenge after a brief break from football.

Having previously managed in his homeland and in Japan, the Frenchman could now be set to try his hand in Italy’s Serie A.

According to France Football, Milan are looking to replace current first-team boss Gennaro Gattuso, who has been in charge for the past 12 months.

The Rossoneri currently sit fourth in the table, but their American owners Elliot Management Corporation, led by father and son billionaires Paul and Gordon Singer, are keen to appoint the legendary ex-Gunners coach.

Wenger has won three Premier Leagues and seven FA Cups as well as the French title in 1998. He also led Arsenal to the Champions League final in 2006, when they lost out 2-1 to Barcelona.

