Friday 18 January, 2019
Ex-Chelsea defender Ashley Cole looks set for a reunion with Lampard at Derby

The 38-year-old has been looking for a new club since being let go by LA Galaxy in November.

By Emma Duffy Friday 18 Jan 2019, 10:07 AM
1 hour ago 1,240 Views No Comments
Frank Lampard and Ashley Cole in 2010.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Frank Lampard and Ashley Cole in 2010.
Image: EMPICS Sport

EX-ARSENAL AND CHELSEA defender Ashley Cole could be set for a reunion with Frank Lampard at Derby County.

The club are reportedly in talks to sign Cole until the end of the season, following the 38-year-old’s release from LA Galaxy in November.

The former England star had been at Galaxy since 2016 and went on to make 83 regular season appearances for the MLS side before becoming one of eight players to be let go as part of its year-end roster moves.

Cole won 107 caps for England between 2001 and 2014, but is now looking for a new club.

And Derby manager Lampard seems keen for his former Chelsea and Three Lions team-mate to join him as his side chase promotion to the Premier League.

The duo played together at Chelsea for eight years since 2006, winning the Premier League title in 2010 and the Champions League in 2012.

MLS: Houston Dynamo at Los Angeles Galaxy Cole spent two years at LA Galaxy. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Cole, who also had a stint at Roma, won four FA Cup titles with the Blues and three at Arsenal. He has a League Cup medal from 2007 and was part of the Europa League-winning team in 2013 before heading to Roma in July 2014.

Derby are currently 6th in the Championship standings as the Rams facilitate the final play-off place, inside by two points.

