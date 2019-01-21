This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ashley Cole to reunite with former Chelsea team-mate Frank Lampard at Derby

The 38-year-old spent the last three seasons with the LA Galaxy of Major League Soccer.

By The42 Team Monday 21 Jan 2019, 5:37 PM
1 hour ago 1,253 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4452024
Ashley Cole (file pic).
Ashley Cole (file pic).
Ashley Cole (file pic).

FORMER CHELSEA DEFENDER Ashley Cole has signed with Derby County, reuniting with former Blues and England team-mate Frank Lampard as he tries to guide the Rams to the Premier League.

The 38-year-old Cole spent the last three seasons with the LA Galaxy of Major League Soccer, but was released following the end of the 2018 campaign.

“I’m delighted that we’ve been able to secure Ashley’s services for the rest of the season,” Derby boss Lampard said in a statement.

“He’s a fantastic player, a quality left-back, and he also brings great experience to the dressing room.”

