Early return for Tottenham star Son Heung-min as South Korea suffer Asian Cup elimination

Son has scored eight goals and registered five assists in the Premier League this season.

TOTTENHAM FORWARD SON Heung-min will make an early return to the Premier League club, after South Korea suffered a surprise defeat in the quarter-finals of the Asian Cup on Friday.

Abdelaziz Hatim fired a late winner as Qatar stunned title-chasing South Korea 1-0 to reach the semi-finals for the first time.

South Korea were looking to end 59 years of hurt in the tournament but missed a string of second-half chances in Abu Dhabi before Hatim’s hammer blow after 78 minutes.

It took the Koreans until three minutes into the second half to register a shot on target, Hwang Ui-jo forcing a low save from Saad Al-Sheeb from the edge of the box.

Former Bolton and Crystal Palace midfielder Lee Chung-yong then blazed wide and captain Son Heung-min was denied by Al-Sheeb before Kim Jin-su’s free kick smacked against the post.

That wastefulness came back to haunt them when Hatim smashed a long-range rocket past goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu to give the 2022 World Cup hosts a famous victory.

Hwang thought he had equalised two minutes later, only to be given offside — a decision upheld by the video assistant referee.

Qatar’s semi-final opponents will be either hosts United Arab Emirates or holders Australia, meeting in Al-Ain later on Friday.

