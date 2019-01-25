Early return for Tottenham star Son Heung-min as South Korea suffer Asian Cup elimination

TOTTENHAM FORWARD SON Heung-min will make an early return to the Premier League club, after South Korea suffered a surprise defeat in the quarter-finals of the Asian Cup on Friday.
Abdelaziz Hatim fired a late winner as Qatar stunned title-chasing South Korea 1-0 to reach the semi-finals for the first time.
South Korea were looking to end 59 years of hurt in the tournament but missed a string of second-half chances in Abu Dhabi before Hatim’s hammer blow after 78 minutes.
It took the Koreans until three minutes into the second half to register a shot on target, Hwang Ui-jo forcing a low save from Saad Al-Sheeb from the edge of the box.
Former Bolton and Crystal Palace midfielder Lee Chung-yong then blazed wide and captain Son Heung-min was denied by Al-Sheeb before Kim Jin-su’s free kick smacked against the post.
Defeat for Sonny and South Korea in the quarter-finals of the Asian Cup. Commiserations. #AsianCup2019. pic.twitter.com/1U07JRibBI— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 25, 2019
That wastefulness came back to haunt them when Hatim smashed a long-range rocket past goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu to give the 2022 World Cup hosts a famous victory.
Hwang thought he had equalised two minutes later, only to be given offside — a decision upheld by the video assistant referee.
Qatar’s semi-final opponents will be either hosts United Arab Emirates or holders Australia, meeting in Al-Ain later on Friday.
