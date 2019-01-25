This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Early return for Tottenham star Son Heung-min as South Korea suffer Asian Cup elimination

Title-chasing South Korea were defeated by Qatar on Friday.

By AFP Friday 25 Jan 2019, 3:28 PM
12 minutes ago 504 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4459763
Son has scored eight goals and registered five assists in the Premier League this season.
Image: Kamran Jebreili
Son has scored eight goals and registered five assists in the Premier League this season.
Son has scored eight goals and registered five assists in the Premier League this season.
Image: Kamran Jebreili

TOTTENHAM FORWARD SON Heung-min will make an early return to the Premier League club, after South Korea suffered a surprise defeat in the quarter-finals of the Asian Cup on Friday.

Abdelaziz Hatim fired a late winner as Qatar stunned title-chasing South Korea 1-0 to reach the semi-finals for the first time.

South Korea were looking to end 59 years of hurt in the tournament but missed a string of second-half chances in Abu Dhabi before Hatim’s hammer blow after 78 minutes.

It took the Koreans until three minutes into the second half to register a shot on target, Hwang Ui-jo forcing a low save from Saad Al-Sheeb from the edge of the box.

Former Bolton and Crystal Palace midfielder Lee Chung-yong then blazed wide and captain Son Heung-min was denied by Al-Sheeb before Kim Jin-su’s free kick smacked against the post.

That wastefulness came back to haunt them when Hatim smashed a long-range rocket past goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu to give the 2022 World Cup hosts a famous victory.

Hwang thought he had equalised two minutes later, only to be given offside — a decision upheld by the video assistant referee.

Qatar’s semi-final opponents will be either hosts United Arab Emirates or holders Australia, meeting in Al-Ain later on Friday.

