Aston Villa back on track after up and down start to life under Smith and JT

THE NEW ERA at Aston Villa has picked up once again as Dean Smith’s side recorded their second win under his watch as he settles into life at Villa Park.

Villa moved up the Championship table to 13th as they beat Bolton Wanderers 2-0 on home soil tonight.

With John Terry as his right-hand man, Smith got off to a winning start at Villa as they beat Swansea 1-0 two weeks ago.

But losses to Norwich City and QPR followed, before they got back on track tonight against struggling Bolton.

Alan Hutton , James Chester. Brilliant for Aston Villa tonight. Jack as usual! McGinn super! Polasie Class when he came on . Well done to all the team ! Dean Smith #Proud#UTV. — Paul McGrath (@Paulmcgrath5) November 2, 2018 Source: Paul McGrath /Twitter

Jack Grealish and James Chester goals sealed the three points as Villa dominated throughout.

And Terry’s influence looks to be rubbing off. Catch a look at this superb clearance:

How has that not gone in!? 😳



Unbelievable defending from James Chester to hook the ball off the line!



Watch @AVFCOfficial v @OfficialBWFC live on Sky Sports Football now! pic.twitter.com/mPQcRQuau0 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) November 2, 2018

Chester, the player who made it, then put the icing on the win with a goal in the 58th minute.

Grealish meanwhile, slotted his first goal of the season early on to set the tone.

🎯 - The pass!

❄ - The composure!

⚽ - The finish!



What a start for @AVFCOfficial and @JackGrealish1! 🔥



Watch live on Sky Sports Football now or follow online: https://t.co/PRI0zigSHr pic.twitter.com/HgBPjxtAgD — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) November 2, 2018

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: