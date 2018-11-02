This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Aston Villa back on track after up and down start to life under Smith and JT

Jack Grealish and James Chester hit the goals as they moved up the table.

By Emma Duffy Friday 2 Nov 2018, 10:13 PM
Goalscorer Grealish and John Terry.
Image: Nick Potts
Image: Nick Potts

THE NEW ERA at Aston Villa has picked up once again as Dean Smith’s side recorded their second win under his watch as he settles into life at Villa Park.

Villa moved up the Championship table to 13th as they beat Bolton Wanderers 2-0 on home soil tonight.

With John Terry as his right-hand man, Smith got off to a winning start at Villa as they beat Swansea 1-0 two weeks ago. 

But losses to Norwich City and QPR followed, before they got back on track tonight against struggling Bolton.

Jack Grealish and James Chester goals sealed the three points as Villa dominated throughout.

And Terry’s influence looks to be rubbing off. Catch a look at this superb clearance:

Chester, the player who made it, then put the icing on the win with a goal in the 58th minute.

Grealish meanwhile, slotted his first goal of the season early on to set the tone.

