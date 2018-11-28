Villa and Nottingham Forest share the spoils in 10-goal Championship thriller

ASTON VILLA AND Nottingham Forest played out a thrilling 10-goal draw in the Championship this evening, as Chelsea loanee Tammy Abraham helped himself to four goals for the hosts at Villa Park.

In a breathless encounter, Forest had led 2-0 and 3-2 at different stages in the first half, but Abraham starred for Villa with a hat-trick to leave the sides level at the break.

Lewis Grabban, Joao Carvalho and Matthew Cash were all on target for the visitors, and Forest hit the front again shortly after the break through Joe Lolley’s long-range effort, but Tobias Figueiredo’s red card tipped the balance back in Villa’s favour.

Abraham duly capitalised, as he headed home Jack Grealish’s set-piece to make it 4-4, but the drama wasn’t finished there.

Villa took the lead for the first time on 71 minutes through Anwar El Ghazi’s curling strike, but 10-man Forest weren’t to be denied as Grabban — having opened the scoring — had the last act to snatch a late point for his side.

A point apiece was probably the least both sides both deserved and it was one that took Forest into the top six, with Villa up to eighth.

Meanwhile, West Brom moved up to fourth after coming from behind to defeat Swansea 2-1 at the Liberty Stadium.

Tom Ince returned to haunt Derby as Gary Rowett’s Stoke secured a 2-1 win despite the first-half dismissal of Peter Etebo in an ill-tempered fixture.

Bristol City came from a goal down twice before prevailing 3-2 at Ipswich.

Birmingham bounced back from defeat to bitter rivals Aston Villa last weekend by seeing off Millwall 2-0 and Wigan beat Blackburn 3-1.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: