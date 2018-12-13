This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 13 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ex-Ireland international opens up about Aston Villa coach's alleged bullying

Kevin MacDonald has been removed by the club following Gareth Farrelly’s accusations.

By Ben Blake Thursday 13 Dec 2018, 8:00 PM
1 hour ago 10,273 Views 10 Comments
https://the42.ie/4394652
Kevin MacDonald.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Kevin MacDonald.
Kevin MacDonald.
Image: EMPICS Sport

ASTON VILLA HAVE suspended long-serving youth coach Kevin MacDonald following claims made by former Ireland international Gareth Farrelly.

Dubliner Farrelly joined the English club as a teenager in 1992 and says MacDonald would relentlessly bully the boys. According to the Guardian, his father complained to the club at the time that he was “showing signs of depression because of the emotional abuse by MacDonald”. 

Capped six times by the Republic of Ireland, the midfielder went to play for the likes of Everton, Bolton Wanderers, Bohemians and Cork City. The 43-year-old also qualified as a lawyer earlier this year. 

MacDonald, who played for Liverpool and Coventry City in the 1980s, has been removed from his position at Villa following the accusations and an investigation will take place. 

A previous Premier League investigation found MacDonald of bullying a young Villa player in 2015 and 2016.

“It was a culture of verbal and physical bullying,” Farrelly told the Guardian, “but there were no checks and balances; he operated with impunity… It was like a dark shadow came over.

“He would say: ‘You think you’re a fucking player? You’re not a fucking player. You’ve got fucking no chance.’ He would be calling players ‘cunts’ all the time; crazy stuff when you think about the role of responsibility he operated in.

Coventry Res v Aston Villa Res Farrelly during his playing days at Villa. Source: EMPICS Sport

“In training it wasn’t unusual for people to end up squaring up to him, games would have to be stopped. It became normal. People were lucky not to have their legs broken. Every day you’d go into work, put your boots on, and think: ‘Here it comes again’. It took a huge toll.”

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Eddie O’Sullivan preview another big weekend of Heineken Cup action and dissect the week’s main talking points.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    Owen: Pogba would be one of the world's best if he played under Klopp or Guardiola
    Here are the 16 clubs who will contest the knockout stages of this season's Champions League
    FOOTBALL
    Madrid rumours better than sack talk, says Pochettino
    Madrid rumours better than sack talk, says Pochettino
    English FA chief executive announces plan to stand down
    'Moment of genius' from Liverpool target Fekir sends Lyon into Champions League last 16
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Roy Keane on Sky Sports punditry duty for Liverpool v United this weekend
    Roy Keane on Sky Sports punditry duty for Liverpool v United this weekend
    Wenger backs Zidane for Premier League job amid ongoing United talk
    As it happened: Valencia v Man United, Champions League
    LIVERPOOL
    'He's a machine' - James Milner praised after landmark Premier League appearance
    'He's a machine' - James Milner praised after landmark Premier League appearance
    Salah or Hazard? Graeme Souness explains why Chelsea star gets the nod
    More defensive injury woes for Liverpool as second defender ruled out in space of a week
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    In-form Man City defender claims continuing absence from France squad is 'personal'
    In-form Man City defender claims continuing absence from France squad is 'personal'
    Mexican forward not ready to commit to €33 million Wolves move
    'England have a diamond' - Guardiola hails City youngster

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie