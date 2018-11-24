This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 24 November, 2018
Barca stay top as Dembele's late strike denies Atletico Madrid

Diego Costa’s header looked to have earned the hosts a priceless win.

By The42 Team Saturday 24 Nov 2018, 10:27 PM
52 minutes ago 1,033 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4358987
Dembele was Barca's saviour.
Dembele was Barca's saviour.
Dembele was Barca's saviour.

OUSMANE DEMBELE CAME off the bench to snatch Barcelona a 1-1 draw away to Atletico Madrid in Saturday’s top-of-the-table clash in La Liga.

Diego Costa’s first top-flight goal this season looked set to give Diego Simeone his maiden league victory against Barcelona in seven years as Atletico’s head coach, which would have taken them to the summit. 

But it was not to be as Dembele found space in the box in the last minute to beat Jan Oblak with a low shot that evaded a desperate effort by Lucas Hernandez to clear the ball off the line.

A draw maintains the status quo at the top of La Liga with Barca a point clear of Atletico having successfully avoided suffering back-to-back league losses for the first time under Ernesto Valverde.

Thomas Lemar fired an early effort off target but Barca had to wait until the 40th minute for their first shot, Lionel Messi blazing a free-kick over the crossbar after Lucas fouled him.

Barca lost Sergi Roberto to injury at half-time and both sides continued to struggle to create chances after the interval.

Atletico appealed for a penalty when Arturo Vidal’s header appeared to strike team-mate Nelson Semedo on the arm, but VAR ruled no offence had been committed.

But they did edge ahead with 13 minutes to go, Costa producing a towering header from Antoine Griezmann’s right-wing corner – Atletico’s first of the game – to open his account in style, sparking wild celebrations at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Messi’s free-kick earned Barca a 1-0 win over Atletico in March that effectively ended the title race last term, but he could not repeat the trick as he hit a set-piece straight at Jan Oblak.

However, the Barca captain set up his side’s dramatic late equaliser, carving open the Atletico defence for the first time by feeding late substitute Dembele on the right of the penalty area.

The France forward cut inside onto his left foot and beat Oblak and Hernandez to keep Barca top of La Liga.

