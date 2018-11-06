13 days after losing 4-0 to Dortmund, Atletico turned the tables tonight in the Champions League

ATLETICO MADRID MAY have been routed in their trip to Germany in their last Champions League fixture but they exacted revenge against Borussia Dortmund tonight to move joint top of Group A.

Diego Simeone saw his side run out 2-0 victors with goals in each half clinching their success.

Having lost 4-0 away to Dortmund, Atletico improved considerably in the return clash and took the lead through Saul Niguez in the 33rd minute. Victory was clinched when French international striker Antoine Griezmann netted with ten minutes left.

In Group D of the Champions League both FC Porto and Schalke moved in to pole position with two rounds remaining after they both triumphed at home tonight.

The Portuguese side ran out convincing 4-1 victors over Lokomotiv Moscow as they top the table on 10 points, just ahead of Schalke, 2-0 winners against Galatasaray, on eight points.

Porto were in front 2-0 at half-time courtesy of Hector Herrera and Moussa Marega but Lokomotiv pulled one back in the 59th minute through Jefferson Farfan. Yet goals from Jesus Corona and Otavio rounded off a comfortable victory for the home outfit.

Goals in either half from Guido Burgstaller and Mark Uth helped Schalke claim a 2-0 win over their Turkish opponents.

Champions League Results

Group A

Atletico Madrid 2-0 Borussia Dortmund

Group D

FC Porto 4-1 Lokomotiv Moscow

Schalke 2-0 Galatasaray

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: