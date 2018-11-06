This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 6 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

13 days after losing 4-0 to Dortmund, Atletico turned the tables tonight in the Champions League

A 2-0 win for the home side in Madrid.

By The42 Team Tuesday 6 Nov 2018, 10:26 PM
52 minutes ago 2,049 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4326730
Antoine Griezmann celebrates netting Atletico's second goal tonight.
Image: AP/PA Images
Antoine Griezmann celebrates netting Atletico's second goal tonight.
Antoine Griezmann celebrates netting Atletico's second goal tonight.
Image: AP/PA Images

ATLETICO MADRID MAY have been routed in their trip to Germany in their last Champions League fixture but they exacted revenge against Borussia Dortmund tonight to move joint top of Group A.

Diego Simeone saw his side run out 2-0 victors with goals in each half clinching their success.

Having lost 4-0 away to Dortmund, Atletico improved considerably in the return clash and took the lead through Saul Niguez in the 33rd minute. Victory was clinched when French international striker Antoine Griezmann netted with ten minutes left.

In Group D of the Champions League both FC Porto and Schalke moved in to pole position with two rounds remaining after they both triumphed at home tonight.

The Portuguese side ran out convincing 4-1 victors over Lokomotiv Moscow as they top the table on 10 points, just ahead of Schalke, 2-0 winners against Galatasaray, on eight points.

Porto were in front 2-0 at half-time courtesy of Hector Herrera and Moussa Marega but Lokomotiv pulled one back in the 59th minute through Jefferson Farfan. Yet goals from Jesus Corona and Otavio rounded off a comfortable victory for the home outfit.

Goals in either half from Guido Burgstaller and Mark Uth helped Schalke claim a 2-0 win over their Turkish opponents.

Champions League Results

Group A
Atletico Madrid 2-0 Borussia Dortmund

Group D
FC Porto 4-1 Lokomotiv Moscow
Schalke 2-0 Galatasaray

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    'I always liked to be the different one in school, supporting Ireland'
    'I always liked to be the different one in school, supporting Ireland'
    Kearney losing his fitness battle for Argentina after limited role in training
    Contepomi hopes Argentina show Jaguares traits against 'mature' Ireland
    CHICAGO
    Ringrose and Aki show spark but Henshaw primed for return against Pumas
    Ringrose and Aki show spark but Henshaw primed for return against Pumas
    O'Mahony fully fit but Argentina Test 'might be too soon' for Kearney
    Fearless Jordan Larmour lifts off with scintillating Chicago hat-trick
    FOOTBALL
    Leicester City helicopter crash victims had 'minimal opportunity' to escape, inquest hears
    Leicester City helicopter crash victims had 'minimal opportunity' to escape, inquest hears
    PSG appeal to CAS to stop Uefa's Financial Fair Play investigation
    Boca and River agree to prohibit away fans from Superclásico Libertadores final
    IRELAND
    'It's an honour': Conor Murray picks up Midi Olympique's World Player of the Year award
    'It's an honour': Conor Murray picks up Midi Olympique's World Player of the Year award
    Beirne's big outing in Chicago leaves Ireland spoiled in second row
    No excuses for Schmidt's Ireland as they aim to move up a gear for Pumas
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Good news for Liverpool fans in Group C as nothing can separate Napoli and PSG
    Good news for Liverpool fans in Group C as nothing can separate Napoli and PSG
    'He would accept that it's more difficult to play for England than for us'
    'Football has to stick together': Seamus Coleman explains reason for €5,000 donation to Sean Cox

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie