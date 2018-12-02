This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Spurs fan arrested for throwing banana skin at Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Both the FA and Met police intend to investigate the incident.

By Gavan Casey Sunday 2 Dec 2018, 7:39 PM
1 hour ago 4,140 Views 11 Comments
https://the42.ie/4371916
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates in front of the Tottenham fans after scoring his side's first goal.
Image: Nick Potts
Image: Nick Potts
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates in front of the Tottenham fans after scoring his side's first goal.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates in front of the Tottenham fans after scoring his side's first goal.
Image: Nick Potts

A TOTTENHAM FAN has been arrested for throwing a banana skin at Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during today’s North London derby at the Emirates Stadium, which the hosts won 4-2.

The FA have confirmed that they will be launching an investigation into the incident, while police will attempt to ascertain as to whether the incident was racially motivated.

The banana skin was thrown at the player as Aubameyang celebrated scoring Arsenal’s first goal this afternoon.

A fiery derby was marred by a number of unsavoury incidents, including a bench-clearing shoving contest following Eric Dier’s first-half goal — which he celebrated by gesturing for the Arsenal fans to quieten down.

Missiles were thrown from the nearby stand during the handbags which subsequently ensued.

Seven people were arrested for public order offences at the game, although only one of these — the aforementioned Spurs fan — was arrested for throwing objects onto the pitch.

The Met Police have indicated to several British media outlets that two of the arrests involved the lighting of smoke canisters.

Arsenal and Spurs each face a charge of failing to control their players following today’s sideline brawl.

Second-half blitz sees Arsenal power past Spurs in six-goal North London derby

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

