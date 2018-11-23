This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 23 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Wallabies' backs to the wall but 'disarray' a little bit harsh, insists Cheika

Michael Cheika says Australia will ‘have a good time’ at Twickenham as they look to put breaches of team discipline behind them.

By The42 Team Friday 23 Nov 2018, 9:00 PM
23 minutes ago 461 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4357892
Australia coach Michael Cheika
Australia coach Michael Cheika
Australia coach Michael Cheika

AUSTRALIA COACH MICHAEL Cheika is sure his side will not be affected by pre-match disciplinary measures when they face England on Saturday.

Experienced backs Adam Ashley-Cooper and Kurtley Beale will each miss the final match of Australia’s tour, after they breached team rules by having uninvited guests in their hotel rooms in Cardiff earlier this month.

In a news conference on Friday, a reporter asked Cheika and Wallabies skipper Michael Hooper if there was a chance fans would see a “team in disarray” at Twickenham.

“I think disarray is a little bit harsh,” replied Cheika. “This [breach of discipline] is an equivalent of someone being late or missing curfew or whatever and then the punishment has been dealt down. If anything, it’s a team that’s got clarity on where it wants to go.

“Maybe [we're] not perfect now, don’t get me wrong, I’m not claiming to be the king of anything, we’ve got a long way to go. When I say a long way, we’ve got a period of time to get to where we want to go and we want to take the steps to do that. So if anything it shows direction, not the opposite.”

Turning his focus to Saturday’s game, Cheika said:

I suppose [we do have our] backs to the wall, but the players are committed to going to the well more than they have at any stage this season. I think that’s something we really need to do tomorrow and we’ll love it too.

“We love coming out here and playing; we’re going to cop a heap of grief, probably a little bit more after today for sure, but you’ve got to love it. You can’t help but enjoy that and we’ll give back as good as we get. And we’ll have a good time as well.

“Sometimes you make errors of judgement, you make mistakes, you feel bad, but then when kick-off time comes everything is forgotten and it’s game on.”

- Omni

Pocock pulled from England clash with neck injury after being named in starting line-up

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    'I was carrying all this excess weight and was quite lethargic in stuff I was doing'
    'I was carrying all this excess weight and was quite lethargic in stuff I was doing'
    Emotional Schmidt prepares to make decision on Ireland future with his family
    Irish-influenced USA take on Schmidt's side from best-ever world ranking of 13th
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    O'Neill didn't have the players, says Rodgers, who rules himself out of Ireland job
    O'Neill didn't have the players, says Rodgers, who rules himself out of Ireland job
    Kenny rejects 'insulting' claims that he's not qualified for the Ireland job
    Lennon 'flattered' by Ireland links while Cook rules himself out
    IRELAND
    'People say Roy is âMr Angryâ but he's honestly not like that all the time' - Robinson
    'People say Roy is ‘Mr Angry’ but he's honestly not like that all the time' - Robinson
    Ruddock credits 'incredible' Schmidt before Ireland boss' big announcement
    Three men appear in Drogheda court accused of false imprisonment and assault
    USA
    'If I was Larmour I'd be a little bit worried not getting a run at fullback this weekend'
    'If I was Larmour I'd be a little bit worried not getting a run at fullback this weekend'
    'Words can't explain how truly thankful I am to be here'
    Schmidt hopes to see McCloskey show his ball-playing skills in Ireland midfield
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Ireland and Burnley defender Dunne set to have spell in Scotland extended
    Ireland and Burnley defender Dunne set to have spell in Scotland extended
    Klopp dismisses Fabinho exit speculation as 'completely crazy'
    Are Tottenham in danger of falling apart?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie