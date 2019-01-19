This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Saturday 19 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Serena and Djokovic relentlessly march on Down Under but there are scares elsewhere

Osaka and Svitolina were put through their paces.

By AFP Saturday 19 Jan 2019, 9:07 AM
1 hour ago 676 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4448561
Marching on: Serena Williams.
Image: Chaz Niell
Marching on: Serena Williams.
Marching on: Serena Williams.
Image: Chaz Niell

SERENA WILLIAMS AND Novak Djokovic’s relentless drive towards more Australian Open glory cranked up another gear Saturday with third-round drubbings, as Naomi Osaka and Elina Svitolina survived big scares to stay in the hunt.

On day six at Melbourne Park, 23-time Grand Slam winner Williams crushed Ukrainian teenager Dayana Yastremska 6-2, 6-1 before consoling her at the net as she burst into tears.

The 37-year-old, seeded 16, has dropped just nine games in her three matches so far and will face either sister Venus or world number one Simona Halep for a berth in the quarter-finals.

“I just play each match at a time, play as hard as I can and do the best I can. That really is all you can do,” she said as she zeroes in on an eighth Australian title.

She also had some words of encouragement for 18-year-old Yastremska.

“She was amazing, she came out swinging. To be so young she came out ready to go.”

Next up could be misfiring Halep, who is returning from a herniated disc and has limped through her first two matches, taken to three sets in both.

Or it may be her sister, who is still going strong 21 years after playing for the first time in Melbourne.

Fourteen-time Grand Slam winner and top seed Djokovic is gunning for a record seventh crown at the Open.

He dropped a set for the first time this year against fast-rising Canadian Denis Shapovalov, before demolishing him in the final stanza to win 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 6-0.

“I just tried to be in the moment and weather the storm,” said the Serb, who was unsettled when the lights were switched on in Rod Laver Arena for television reasons, despite it still being daylight.

“Completely unnecessary to turn on the lights,” he said in roasting the organisers.

Djokovic’s victory means he is guaranteed to stay world number one when the new rankings are released after the tournament.  

AUSTRALIAN OPEN DAY 6 It was a routine win for Djokovic. Source: AAP/PA Images

He next plays another young gun, Russia’s 15th seed Daniil Medvedev, who eased past 21st seed David Goffin and has yet to drop a set.

Fourth-seeded Osaka looked down and out against Taiwanese veteran Hsieh Su-wei before battling back to win 7-5, 4-6, 6-1 and set up a last 16 meeting with Latvia’s Anastasija Sevastova.

- ‘Die or win’ -

Osaka’s win equals the 21-year-old’s best performance at the Australian Open, where she reached the last 16 in 2018 but lost to Halep.

But she looked headed for the exit when she conceded the first set and was down 4-1 in the second, before winning five straight games to force a decider.

“I just didn’t want to give up,” said the Japanese, who received a code violation after throwing her racquet. 

“I really love Grand Slams so I did anything I could do to stay here a bit longer.”

Svitolina struggled with a painful shoulder complaint that required treatment at every changeover, and medical timeouts, before somehow beating China’s Zhang Shuai 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 as the temperature rose in the centre court sunshine.

TENNIS: JAN 19 Australian Open 'Die or win': Elina Svitolina. Source: Jason Heidrich

“We left everything on court today,” said Svitolina, who scored her biggest career win by clinching the WTA Finals in Singapore last October.

“I just told myself ‘you’re going to die or win’.”

She will meet 17th seeded American Madison Keys, who beat Belgian 12th seed Elise Mertens.

Eighth seed Kei Nishikori made it back-to-back victories for Japan, following Osaka on court, by beating Portugal’s 44th-ranked Joao Sousa in three sets.

The 29-year-old has won all three of his first week matches on Margaret Court Arena to reach the last 16 for the seventh time in nine appearances.

“I love to play this court, I’m very comfortable here,” said the 2014 US Open finalist after delighting a large contingent of Japanese fans.

He next plays Spain’s 23rd seed Pablo Carreno Busta.

 © – AFP 2019 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    Norwich end winless run to go second with victory over Birmingham
    Norwich end winless run to go second with victory over Birmingham
    'Training is not for anyone else' - Klopp condemns Bielsa over 'spygate' row
    'We have no doubt' - Barca unconcerned about player ineligibility accusations
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    LEINSTER
    Cullen dismisses suggestion salary cap stops English sides competing
    Cullen dismisses suggestion salary cap stops English sides competing
    'It's difficult when you miss out but Ross just needs to focus on playing well'
    'He's so excited about playing': O'Brien hungrier after latest injury lay-off
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'In other countries, everyone does it' - Guardiola makes spying admission
    'In other countries, everyone does it' - Guardiola makes spying admission
    It's time for Unai Emery to bring Ozil back in from the cold
    Free agent Giuseppe Rossi delighted to be welcomed back to Man United

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie