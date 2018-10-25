This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 25 October, 2018
Five US College Football games set for Dublin as organisers expect €250 million boost to economy

Navy v Notre Dame will be the first of the five-game series to run between 2020 and 2024.

By Cian Roche Thursday 25 Oct 2018, 11:34 AM
1 hour ago 8,402 Views 12 Comments
http://the42.ie/4305034
Navy and Notre Dame met in the Aviva Stadium in 2012.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO
Navy and Notre Dame met in the Aviva Stadium in 2012.
Navy and Notre Dame met in the Aviva Stadium in 2012.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

AMERICAN COLLEGE FOOTBALL is to return to Ireland for the first time in four years as Navy’s meeting with Notre Dame has been arranged to take place in Dublin in August 2020.

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was present at the Aviva Stadium this afternoon to announce a five-game series which will bring teams across the Atlantic to play at the venue.

The Aer Lingus College Football Classic, which last involved Boston College and Georgia Tech in September 2016, will kick off with Navy-Notre Dame on 29 August 2020. The four additional fixtures are yet to be confirmed, but they will take place by the end of 2024.

Organisers predict that the five-game run will be worth €250 million to the economy, with An Taoiseach, saying: “over 35,000 fans traveled to Ireland when Notre Dame and Navy last met in Dublin in 2012 and we will warmly welcome them and many others back for the Aer Lingus College Football Classics.”

-More to follow

About the author:

About the author
Cian Roche

