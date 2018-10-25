Five US College Football games set for Dublin as organisers expect €250 million boost to economy

AMERICAN COLLEGE FOOTBALL is to return to Ireland for the first time in four years as Navy’s meeting with Notre Dame has been arranged to take place in Dublin in August 2020.

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was present at the Aviva Stadium this afternoon to announce a five-game series which will bring teams across the Atlantic to play at the venue.

The Aer Lingus College Football Classic, which last involved Boston College and Georgia Tech in September 2016, will kick off with Navy-Notre Dame on 29 August 2020. The four additional fixtures are yet to be confirmed, but they will take place by the end of 2024.

Organisers predict that the five-game run will be worth €250 million to the economy, with An Taoiseach, saying: “over 35,000 fans traveled to Ireland when Notre Dame and Navy last met in Dublin in 2012 and we will warmly welcome them and many others back for the Aer Lingus College Football Classics.”

-More to follow

