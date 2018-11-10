This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 10 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

23-year-old former Trinity College student and Bohemians winger Ben Mohamed wins African Champions League

Ayman Ben Mohamed was raised in Dublin and spent time with UCD, Longford Town and Bohemians.

By Aaron Gallagher Saturday 10 Nov 2018, 9:49 AM
1 hour ago 2,075 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/4332926
Ben Mohamed in action for Bohemians against Galway United in June 2016.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Ben Mohamed in action for Bohemians against Galway United in June 2016.
Ben Mohamed in action for Bohemians against Galway United in June 2016.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

FORMER BOHEMIANS AND Longford Town attacker Ayman Ben Mohamed helped Tunisian champions Espérance de Tunis win the African Champions League in sensational fashion on Friday at the 60,000-seater Stade Olympique de Radès.

The former Trinity College student was forced to miss his side’s 3-1 opening leg defeat through injury, but played the full 90 minutes last night as Esperance overcame their two goal deficit with a magnificent 3-0 victory.

Ben Mohamed was born in London to an Irish mother and a Tunisian father and spent almost four seasons in League of Ireland football after being raised in Dublin — first lining out for UCD before spending one season at Longford and half a campaign at Dalymount Park.

He joined Esperance following an impressive 2016 under Keith Long at Bohemians, with the player making his international debut for Tunisia last month during a 2-1 victory over Niger.

Egyptian champions Al Ahly took a 3-1 lead into last night’s second leg, however a double from Saad Bguir either side of half-time, added to by another goal from Anice Badri sealed the Tunisian’s third Champions League title.

Ben Mohamed starred for Bohemians during the 2016 SSE Airtricity League campaign and quickly became a fan’s favourite in Phibsborough. He quickly earned his first ever international call-up for an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Djibouti two months after his move.

He studied BESS (Business, Economics, Political Science and Sociology) at Trinity before earning his move to Espérance in August 2016.

“It was challenging, but I always felt football helped with my studies,” he told The42 during an interview in February 2017. “It gave me a break; to train and play matches when I got stressed.”

Ben Mohamed began his career with St Joseph’s Boys before joining UCD in 2012 at the age of 17. The 23-year-old has since been converted to an attacking full-back in the Tunisian Professional League.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    'Years ago everything was done through fear of losing': Earls admires healthy confidence of new breed
    'Years ago everything was done through fear of losing': Earls admires healthy confidence of new breed
    'Johnny doesn't play bad games, his 7/10 is a poor game'
    Poll: Who do you think will win tonight's Ireland-Argentina match?
    FOOTBALL
    McGoldrick misses penalty as Blades and Owls play out derby draw
    McGoldrick misses penalty as Blades and Owls play out derby draw
    Staying put! Sterling signs Manchester City contract extension worth up to £300,000 a week
    Henderson and Keita hand Liverpool timely fitness boosts after shaking off hamstring problems
    IRELAND
    'Tough dude' Sean O'Brien set to bring an edge to Ireland's pack
    'Tough dude' Sean O'Brien set to bring an edge to Ireland's pack
    Cunning plans, 900kg and bajada - Ireland's November Tests go up a gear
    Lightning Larmour backed by Ireland to step up at 15 against Pumas
    ARGENTINA
    'We had a beer yesterday' - Pumas coach Ledesma picks Schmidt's brain
    'We had a beer yesterday' - Pumas coach Ledesma picks Schmidt's brain
    'No matter what Joe does, he has changed Irish rugby' - Rory Best
    Schmidt promises a place in the stands for players looking beyond Argentina
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie