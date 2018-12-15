This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 15 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Disappointment for ex-League of Ireland star in Club World Cup as Tunisian side miss out on semis

Aymen Ben Mohamed was in action for ES Tunis who missed out on a spot in the semi-finals of the competition.

By The42 Team Saturday 15 Dec 2018, 8:40 PM
1 hour ago 1,490 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4398120
Ayman Ben Mohamed (file pic).
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Ayman Ben Mohamed (file pic).
Ayman Ben Mohamed (file pic).
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

THERE WAS DISAPPOINTMENT for former League of Ireland player Aymen Ben Mohamed in the Club World Cup on Saturday, as he missed out on a place in the semi-finals of the competition with Espérance de Tunis (ES Tunis).

Ben Mohamed — who has previously played for UCD, Bohemians and Longford Town — was part of the Tunisian side who suffered a 3-0 defeat to Al Ain on Saturday.

The result means that Al Ain will now go on to face River Plate in the semi-finals.

They were the better side throughout against the CAF Champions League winners, progressing thanks to goals from Mohamed Ahmad, Hussein Elshahat and Bandar Al Ahbabi.

Ahmad put his side in front after only two minutes, leaping well to head home from a corner.

That lead was doubled 14 minutes later when the lively Elshahat turned in the box and curled a neat finish beyond ES Tunis keeper Moez Ben Cherifia. 

Al Ahbabi completed the scoring on the hour mark, tapping in from six yards after getting on the end of a Caio cutback.

Tempers flared in the closing stages when an Elshahat challenge drew an angry reaction from the ES Tunis players. His holding up of three fingers to signify the scoreline did little to appease the opposition.

The semi-final takes place on Tuesday, with Real Madrid set to face Kashima Antlers a day later.

Ben Mohamed moved to Dublin with his family when he was two years of age. He began his career in the League of Ireland with UCD before going on to have spells with Longford Town and Bohemians.

He previously featured in a home-based Republic of Ireland U21 squad and he received a senior call-up from Tunisia during his time at Bohs in 2016.

He signed for Espérance shortly after and made his international debut in a 2-1 win over Niger which sealed Tunisia’s place in the African Nations Cup.

Additional reporting by Sinead Farrell

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Eddie O’Sullivan preview another big weekend of Heineken Cup action and dissect the week’s main talking points.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    Owen: Pogba would be one of the world's best if he played under Klopp or Guardiola
    Here are the 16 clubs who will contest the knockout stages of this season's Champions League
    FOOTBALL
    Disappointment for ex-League of Ireland star in Club World Cup as Tunisian side miss out on semis
    Disappointment for ex-League of Ireland star in Club World Cup as Tunisian side miss out on semis
    Real Madrid cut the gap on leaders Atletico and Barcelona with scrappy victory over Rayo Vallecano
    Rondon's second-half goal secures precious away win for Newcastle at Huddersfield
    SOCCER
    Torres looks for his only way out
    Torres looks for his only way out
    On his way: Liverpool agree €26.5million Suarez transfer
    Richard Keys open to RTÉ switch as Al Jazeera line up sacked Sky Sports duo
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Urgent changes needed at Manchester United - Ferdinand
    Urgent changes needed at Manchester United - Ferdinand
    Liverpool can't be judged just on trophies – Klopp responds to Mourinho
    Jose Mourinho believes Man United are 'far' from being a team in his image
    EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
    Leinster send out a timely statement but have work to do behind Toulouse
    Leinster send out a timely statement but have work to do behind Toulouse
    As It Happened: Castres v Munster, Heineken Champions Cup
    As it happened: Leinster v Bath, Heineken Champions Cup

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie