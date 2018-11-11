This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 11 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mayo's Ballintubber bag 3 goals in Connacht semi-final win to set up decider with Corofin

The final will take place in Castlebar in a fortnight.

By Mike Finnerty Sunday 11 Nov 2018, 4:31 PM
1 hour ago 3,183 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4333676
Cillian O'Connor and his club-mates are set for a Connacht final.
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO
Cillian O'Connor and his club-mates are set for a Connacht final.
Cillian O'Connor and his club-mates are set for a Connacht final.
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

Ballintubber 3-11
Aughawillan 1-8

Mike Finnerty reports from Carrick-on-Shannon

THREE SECOND-HALF goals propelled Ballintubber into their first Connacht senior club football championship final since 2014 this afternoon.

Substitute Jamesie Finnerty hit the net twice with Alan Plunkett also raising a green flag as the Mayo champions proved too good for Leitrim’s Aughawillan.

Playing with the wind behind them, the winners led at the end of a free-flowing first half by 0-8 to 0-5.

Cillian O’Connor shot four of those scores from frees, and the Mayo star was also unlucky to see a goalbound shot come back off the crossbar in the ninth minute.

Alan Plunkett chipped in with a couple of points from play for the Mayo representatives with Ballintubber captain Damien Coleman and Bryan Walsh also on target.

Aughawillan were very slow to get started but points from the Plunketts, Gary and Michael, had them level by the end of the first quarter. Ballintubber then kicked on again to lead by 0-8 to 0-4 by the 26th minute, but big Pearce Dolan brought the half’s scoring to a close with an inspirational effort for the Leitrim champions.

However, the game ran away from them during the third quarter as Ballintubber struck 1-3 to open up an unassailable lead, the goal coming after Jamesie Finnerty toe-poked the ball to the Aughawillan net on 43 minutes.

Finnerty struck again eight minutes later and Alan Plunkett also beat Colin Maguire less than 60 seconds later to leave Ballintubber thirteen points ahead.

To their credit, Aughawillan kept plugging away with Gary Plunkett shooting three points and a late goal from Ciarán Gilheany helped to gloss the final scoreline.

But Ballintubber ran out comprehensive winners to set up a Connacht final date with reigning All-Ireland club champions, Corofin, in two weeks’ time at MacHale Park, Castlebar.

Scorers for Ballintubber: C O’Connor 0-6 (0-6f), J Finnerty 2-0, A Plunkett 1-3, D Coleman, B Walsh 0-1 each.

Scorers for Aughawillan: G Plunkett 0-5 (0-1f), C Gilheany 1-1, P Dolan, M Plunkett 0-1 each.

Ballintubber

B Walsh; G Loftus, C Hallinan, B Murphy; D Coleman, M Plunkett, M Kelly; J Gibbons, D O’Connor; C Gavin, A Dillon, A Plunkett; B Walsh, C O’Connor, S O’Malley.

Subs: J Geraghty for Loftus (42); J Finnerty for O’Malley (42); D Larkin for Kelly (55); P O’Connor for C O’Connor (60); J
Kerrigan for Dillon (60).

Aughawillan

C Maguire; D McGovern, F McTague, Michael Quinn; S Quinn, R McTague, B Prior; G Plunkett, M Plunkett; S Gilleany, P Dolan, Morgan Quinn; N Beirne, N Plunkett, C Gilheany.

Subs: S Flanagan for S Gilheany (34); G McGovern for Beirne (57); F Quinn for McTague (61).

Referee: J Molloy (Galway)

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Mike Finnerty
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    'Hopefully I've put my hand up but that's for Joe and the coaches to decide'
    'Hopefully I've put my hand up but that's for Joe and the coaches to decide'
    'I'm still bleeding from that game in 2013... Chicago was a full bandage'
    'It's difficult for them to be bad two games in a row': Ledesma's word of warning
    FOOTBALL
    Simeone sticks injured Godin up front, Godin scores late winner
    Simeone sticks injured Godin up front, Godin scores late winner
    Baggies bounce four past Leeds as Bielsa's side lose ground in Championship race
    Have a little Foyth! Argentine defender nets decisive goal as Spurs continue winning ways
    IRELAND
    'He's gutted' - O'Brien breaks his arm during Ireland's win over Argentina
    'He's gutted' - O'Brien breaks his arm during Ireland's win over Argentina
    Ryan outstanding as scrappy Ireland overcome Pumas challenge in Dublin
    As it happened: Ireland v Argentina, November Tests
    ARGENTINA
    'Tough dude' Sean O'Brien set to bring an edge to Ireland's pack
    'Tough dude' Sean O'Brien set to bring an edge to Ireland's pack
    Cunning plans, 900kg and bajada - Ireland's November Tests go up a gear
    Lightning Larmour backed by Ireland to step up at 15 against Pumas
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    LIVE: Man City v Man United, Premier League
    LIVE: Man City v Man United, Premier League
    Good news for Liverpool and City as rivals Chelsea drop points
    Pogba out of Manchester derby, Sanchez benched

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie