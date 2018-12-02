This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Young star Mullen bags two goals as Ballyhale coast past Ballyboden to Leinster hurling crown

Henry Sheffln’s side ran out 16-point winners over Ballyboden St Enda’s.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 2 Dec 2018, 3:39 PM
1 hour ago 3,824 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4371463
Adrian Mullen celebrates his first goal.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Adrian Mullen celebrates his first goal.
Adrian Mullen celebrates his first goal.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Ballyhale Shamrocks 2-21

Ballyboden St Enda’s 0-11

Kevin O’Brien reports from Netwatch Cullen Park

BALLYHALE SHAMROCKS MOVED two clear of Birr at the top of the Leinster club hurling roll of honour after collecting their ninth provincial crown this afternoon. 

The Kilkenny champions had for too much for Ballyboden St Enda’s, running out 16-point winners after completely controlling the second-half. Adrian Mullen, who did his chances of featuring for the Cats next year no harm, bagged a goal in either half while TJ Reid also stood out for the victors with a nine-point haul.

In his first year in charge of his native club, Henry Shefflin has collected Kilkenny and Leinster titles with an All-Ireland semi-final to follow in the New Year.

They’ll take on Munster champions Ballygunner in a mouth-watering last-four clash in February as they bid to lift the Tommy Moore Cup for the first time since 2015.

Ballyboden made a good fist of things in the opening half but were no match for the Kilkenny kingpins after the turnaround.

Shamrocks led by just four at the interval after missing a host of chances in the first-half, but they outscored Ballyboden by 1-12 to 0-2 in a dominant second period. 

Ballyhale were extremely wasteful in the opening period and should have been more than four ahead at half-time. 

The Kilkenny champions shot 10 wides with TJ Reid guilty of five misses. Adrian Mulllen’s well-taken goal on eight minutes left Ballyhale 1-2 to 0-1 in front but Ballyboden worked their way back into the contest. 

Four frees from Paul Ryan and a cracking score from Shane Durkin helped ‘Boden back to level terms by the 22nd minute. Ballyhale finished the stronger with TJ Reid a menacing figure in attack – he scored three and set-up two for Eoin Reid as they went in 1-9 to 0-8 ahead at the interval.

The heavens right before the start of the second-half but it did little to stop Ballyhale’s momentum. TJ Reid, Adrian Mullen, Colin Fennelly, Eoin Cody and Michael Fennelly all clipped over scores as their side surged clear in the third quarter. 

Ballyboden scored just once from play in the second-half, through Niall Ryan, as Ballyhale took complete control. Mullen’s second three-pointer of the day arrived in the 55th minute and from there his side coasted to victory.

Scorers for Ballyhale Shamrocks: TJ Reid 0-9 (0-8f), Adrian Mullen 2-1, Eoin Reid and Eoin Cody 0-3 each, Colin Fennelly and Michael Fennelly 0-2 each, Evan Shefflin and Mark Aylward 0-1 each.

Scorers for Ballyboden St Enda’s:  Paul Ryan 0-5 (0-5f), Colm Basquel and Niall Ryan 0-2 each, Shane Durkin and Niall McMorrow 0-1 each.

Ballyhale Shamrocks

1. Dean Mason

2. Conor Walsh
3. Joey Holden
4. Brian Butler

5. Evan Shefflin
6. Michael Fennelly (captain)
9. Richie Reid

8. Ronan Corcoran
7. Darren Mullen

11. TJ Reid
10. Brian Cody
12. Eoin Cody

13. Eoin Reid
14. Colin Fennelly
15. Adrian Mullen

Subs

24. Mark Aylward for Butler (45)
23. Joey Cuddihy for Eoin Reid (54)
17. Bob Aylward for Mullen (56)
22. Paddy Mullen for Corcoran (58)

Ballyboden St Enda’s

1. Conor O’Donoghue

8. David O’Connor
7. Dean Curran
2. James Madden

3. Dean Curran
9. David Curtin
6. Simon Lambert

5. Stephen O’Connor
4. Shane Durkin 

11. Conal Keaney
14. Conor Dooley
20. Niall McMorrow

24. Colm Basquel
17. Aidan Mellett
13. Paul Ryan

Subs

10. Niall Ryan for Dooley (30+2)
15. Paul Doherty for Mellett (37)
18. Finn McGarry for Curran (47)
12. Conor McCormack for David O’Connor (52)
19. Mal Travers for Stephen O’Connor (57) 

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

