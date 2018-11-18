Ballyboden break Coolderry hearts and book Leinster final after 100-minute epic with 10 goals, 53 points and four reds

Ballyboden St Enda’s 5-28

Coolderry 5-25

(After extra extra-time)

BALLYBODEN ST ENDA’S advanced to the Leinster club SHC final after extra extra-time in one of the most extraordinary games of club hurling played in a long time.

Ballyboden’s odyssey through the championship continues and they’ll face Kilkenny kingpins Ballyhale Shamrocks in the provincial decider.

The sides shared 63 scores between them in a game that saw Coolderry’s Brian Carroll score two last-second equalising goals to keep the Offaly side alive at the end of both normal time and extra-time.

Coolderry had three men controversially sent-off in the space of 90 seconds in extra extra-time, including Carroll who had 2-16 on the board at that stage.

Conal Keaney was also dismissed for Ballyboden on a second yellow, who were led to victory with a hat-trick by Colm Basquel.

More to follow…

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: