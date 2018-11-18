This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 18 November, 2018
Ballyboden break Coolderry hearts and book Leinster final after 100-minute epic with 10 goals, 53 points and four reds

Brian Carroll scored 2-16 and was sent-off in extra extra-time for the Offaly side.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 18 Nov 2018, 4:39 PM
1 hour ago 6,802 Views 4 Comments
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Ballyboden St Enda’s 5-28

Coolderry 5-25

(After extra extra-time)

BALLYBODEN ST ENDA’S advanced to the Leinster club SHC final after extra extra-time in one of the most extraordinary games of club hurling played in a long time.

Ballyboden’s odyssey through the championship continues and they’ll face Kilkenny kingpins Ballyhale Shamrocks in the provincial decider.

The sides shared 63 scores between them in a game that saw Coolderry’s Brian Carroll score two last-second equalising goals to keep the Offaly side alive at the end of both normal time and extra-time.

Coolderry had three men controversially sent-off in the space of 90 seconds in extra extra-time, including Carroll who had 2-16 on the board at that stage.

Conal Keaney was also dismissed for Ballyboden on a second yellow, who were led to victory with a hat-trick by Colm Basquel.

More to follow…

