Colin Fennelly scores sensational 4-4 to book Ballyhale's place in Leinster SHC final

Ballyhale Shamrocks 6-21

Naomh Éanna 4-11

Ronan Fagan reports from Innovate Wexford Park

COLIN FENNELLY SHOWED himself to be the master executioner when blasting 4-4 to power Ballyhale Shamrocks through to their first Leinster Club SHC decider since 2014 at the expense of Wexford champions Naomh Éanna.

But Ballyhale had to overcome an electrified opening by the underdog at Innovate Wexford Park as Cathal Dunbar scored two early goals to put the Gorey club into a 2-1 to 0-1 lead after just eight minutes.

Dunbar got on the end of a delivery from Conor McDonald to lash a ground stroke to the net in the sixth minute before the corner-forward fastened onto a loose Ballyhale puckout to race through for his second goal just two minutes later.

Ballyhale were finding their groove, and they profited from a defensive lapse by Gorey which gifted Eoin Reid a 14th-minute goal which shaved the difference to 2-2 to 1-4.

While Gorey wing-back Jack Cullen responded with a sweet point, Ballyhale were trending favourably after Colin Fennelly outpaced the defence for his first goal, edging them into a 2-4 to 2-3 lead on 18 minutes.

Gorey were unrelenting but Ballyhale had a definite edge, and two points apiece from Brian Cody and TJ Reid during the closing stages stretched the margin to 2-9 to 2-6 at the break.

Colin Fennelly went close to netting on the resumption before proceeding to follow an exquisite point from the right wing by mesmerizing the Gorey defence with two quick goals in the 35th and 36th minutes which eased Henry Shefflin’s charges clear by 4-10 to 2-7.

And Eoin Cody got amongst the goals on 42 minutes to extend Ballyhale clear by 5-13 to 2-7, before Colin Fennelly was fed from a TJ Reid free to power home his fourth goal on 58 minutes.

Conor McDonald derived some consolation for hard-trying Gorey with a goal from an injury-time penalty.

But Ballyhale Shamrocks well and truly illustrated that they are in rude health again as they chase a first outright All-Ireland club success since 2015.

Scorers for Ballyhale Shamrocks: Colin Fennelly 4-4, TJ Reid 0-6 (1 ’65, 1f), Eoin Cody 1-1, Eoin Reid 1-0, Adrian Mullen 0-3, Brian Cody 0-2, Ronan Corcoran 0-1, Evan Shefflin 0-1, Richie Reid 0-1, Darren Mullen 0-1, Jody Cuddihy 0-1.

Scorers for Naomh Éanna: Cathal Dunbar 2-3, Pádraig Doyle 0-6 (3fs, 1 ’65), Jack Cullen 1-2, Conor McDonald 1-0 (penalty).

Ballyhale Shamrocks

1. Dean Mason

2. Conor Walsh

3. Joey Holden

4. Brian Butler

5. Evan Shefflin

6. Michael Fennelly (capt.)

7. Darren Mullen

8. Ronan Corcoran

9. Richie Reid

15. Adrian Mullen

11. TJ Reid

10. Brian Cody

13. Eoin Reid

14. Colin Fennelly

12. Eoin Cody

Subs:

21. Gavin Butler for Walsh (50)

24. Mark Aylward for E Reid (50)

23. Joey Cuddihy for A Mullen (54)

18. Kevin Mullen for Butler (57)

22. Paddy Mullen for M Fennelly (58)

Naomh Éanna

1. Barry Kinsella

26. Tom Stafford

3. Brendan Travers (capt.)

19. Lee Kinsella

7. Eoin Conroy

6. Seán Doyle

5. Jack Cullen

8. Aodhán Doyle

9. Gary Molloy

10. Charlie McGuckin

11. Pádraig Doyle

12. Darragh Hughes

13. David O’Brien

14. Conor McDonald

15. Cathal Dunbar

Subs:

17. Jack Cushe for Kinsella (21)

18. William Cullen for Hughes (38)

23. Conor Hughes for O’Brien (45)

Referee: James McGrath (Westmeath).

