Bandon Grammar inflict heavy defeat on first-timers High School Clonmel to reach last eight

Bandon Grammar School 67

High School Clonmel 0

BANDON GRAMMAR SCHOOL cruised into quarter-finals of the Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup as they emphatically defeated High School Clonmel 67-0 at Musgrave Park on Wednesday afternoon.

The Cork school wasted no time in stamping their authority on this first-round clash as they took the lead in the fifth minute with Joshua D’Alton breaking two tackles and touching down before Jack Crowley added the conversion.

High School CBS, who were making their debut in this competition, missed an opportunity to reduce the deficit when Conor McGrath dragged his penalty wide of the posts moments later.

A Bandon Grammar supporter channels his inner Trevor Giles at Musgrave Park. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Bandon continued to dominate proceedings and by the 20th minute, they were ahead 21-0 thanks to two well-worked tries from Ciaran Roberts and Tom Beare, which were both easily converted by Crowley.

The Tipp oufit were soon forced into making a couple of changes to their personnel but their opponents refused to show mercy as Soren Minihane burst through the defence and finished near the left-hand upright.

Captain Jack Crowley remained deadly with his kicks as notched the conversion and two penalties late in the half to make it 34-0 at the interval.

Bandon used the second period to give their replacements a run-out and they helped Tom Beare to complete his hat-trick of tries and Joshua D’Alton, Soren Minihane and Ciaran Roberts to secure their braces.

Crowley added four more conversions to cap an impressive display by him and his school who will now face reigning champions Glenstal Abbey in the last eight.

Bandon wing Harry Wall tackles his opposing wideout Joshua Fahey of High School. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Bandon Grammar School scorers:

Tries: Tom Beare (3), Joshua D’Alton (2), Soren Minihane (2) and Ciaran Roberts (2)

Conversions: Jack Crowley (8 from 9)

Penalties: Jack Crowley (2 from 2)

Scorers for High School Clonmel: n/a

BANDON GRAMMAR SCHOOL: David Ogden, Michael Archer, Conor Heaney, Moses Lynn, Josh Brady, Jason Connolly, John Beamish, Niall Beamish, Ciaran Roberts, Jack Crowley, Harry Hall, Soren Minihane, Joshua D’Alton, Tom Beare, Rowen Palmer

Replacements: Brian O’Donnell, Nick Greene, Alex O’Connor, Chris Coomey, James O’Donovan, Sam Golden and Niall Barrett

HIGH SCHOOL CLONMEL: Michael Dillon, Liam Ryan, Edward McIntosh, Ben Lonergan, Mark Sheehan, David O’Keefe, James Boland, Cian Walsh, Aidan Hickey, Conor McGrath, John Askins, Cathal McGuigan, Michael Cleary, Joshua Fahey, Zach Cahalane

Replacements: Evan Phelan, Jack O’Loughin, Conall Ryan, Joshua Dolan, Shane Fitzgibbon, Cormac McNamara and Enda Dunphy

Referee: Conor Breen (MAR)

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: