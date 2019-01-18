This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 18 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Barcelona avoid Copa del Rey expulsion despite Levante complaint over ineligible player

Following their defeat in the competition, the Valencia-based side filed a complaint over defender Chumi’s usage in the first leg.

By The42 Team Friday 18 Jan 2019, 5:46 PM
1 hour ago 918 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4448060
Chumi's involvement for Barca was a point of contention for Levante.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Chumi's involvement for Barca was a point of contention for Levante.
Chumi's involvement for Barca was a point of contention for Levante.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

A JUDGE HAS declared Barcelona eligible to continue in the Copa del Rey after Levante’s complaint over an ineligible player was deemed to have been filed too late. 

Levante initially filed a complaint on Friday over Barca defender Chumi, who played in the first leg of the clubs’ last-16 tie last Thursday. 

The game, which Levante won 2-1, featured the defender, who was set to serve a suspension with Barcelona B the following weekend.

Because of Chumi’s participation in the match, Levante argued that Barcelona should have been disqualified from the tournament due to fielding an ineligible player.

Judge Carmen Perez, however, declared Levante’s complaint to be filed too late on Friday, after Barca defeated the Valencia-based side 3-0 in the return leg on Thursday to advance to the competition’s last eight. 

“The sole judge of Competition, Carmen Perez, considers in accordance with the regulations in effect in the RFEF that the complaint presented by Levante UD at 9:33 am on this Friday has been received outside the established deadline,” a statement from the Spanish federation (RFEF) read on Friday.

“Once the complaint and the corresponding allegations have been studied, the single judge of Competition has decided to maintain the result of the tie and keep FC Barcelona in the draw for the quarter-finals of this afternoon for the reasons previously stated.”

That draw took place on Friday, and Barcelona were paired with Sevilla in an enticing last-eight matchup. 

- Omni

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

‘In other countries, everyone does it’ – Guardiola makes spying admission

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    'Training is not for anyone else' - Klopp condemns Bielsa over 'spygate' row
    'Training is not for anyone else' - Klopp condemns Bielsa over 'spygate' row
    'We have no doubt' - Barca unconcerned about player ineligibility accusations
    Henry says going head-to-head with Vieira on the line 'felt really weird'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'In other countries, everyone does it' - Guardiola makes spying admission
    'In other countries, everyone does it' - Guardiola makes spying admission
    It's time for Unai Emery to bring Ozil back in from the cold
    Free agent Giuseppe Rossi delighted to be welcomed back to Man United
    SIX NATIONS
    'It's difficult when you miss out but Ross just needs to focus on playing well'
    'It's difficult when you miss out but Ross just needs to focus on playing well'
    Join The42 for a special Six Nations preview event with Simon Zebo
    Aki insists he's 'a cog in the wheel' as he aims to build on stellar first year of international rugby
    LEAGUE OF IRELAND
    Australian defender Ashcroft arrives in the League of Ireland
    Australian defender Ashcroft arrives in the League of Ireland
    Cork City sign 20-year-old attacker with first-team experience at Brighton
    'I had 70 and 80-year-old men coming up to me in tears. That kind of summed it up'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie