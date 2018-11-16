This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Barcelona claim no Liverpool offer for troubled winger

Ousmane Dembele continues to be linked with a big-money move away from Camp Nou.

By The42 Team Friday 16 Nov 2018, 7:58 PM
Ousmane Dembele (file pic).
Ousmane Dembele (file pic).

BARCELONA HAVE SOUGHT to quash talk of Ousmane Dembele moving to Liverpool, with the Liga giants having no offers on the table.

The Blaugrana moved to land the 21-year-old winger in the summer of 2017, with €105 million (£93m) of the record-breaking fee received for Neymar invested in the exciting France international.

Dembele struggled to justify that fee amid form and fitness during his debut campaign, but did become a World Cup winner over the summer and has netted six times in 15 appearances this season.

He is, however, reported to have tested Barcelona’s patience with breaches of club discipline, leading to him being dropped from Ernesto Valverde’s squad for a clash with Real Betis.

A move elsewhere has been mooted amid the criticism, with Anfield considered to be one possible landing spot after it was reported that a January switch will be considered, but those at Camp Nou insist no transfer talks have been held.

General manager Pep Segura told Cadena Ser: “If you have information from the English press, ask the English press. If you have information about Liverpool, ask Liverpool.

“As of today we have nothing for Dembele and we have no desire to change the structure of the template.

“It is true that I had a meeting with Dembele’s agents. But I had three meetings with three other representatives. My job is to meet with representatives, they are common things.”

Barcelona are prepared to stand by Dembele and help him to fully adjust to the demands being placed on him under the brightest of spotlight.

Segura added of the former Rennes and Borussia Dortmund winger: “There is no problem with Dembele.

“It is a normal situation for a young player who has a lot of talent and has reached a very big club like Barca, with great players and teammates. He has never had this before and this generates a process of adaptation that has to happen.

“He is very young and has never had to make the effort to adapt to this way of playing and we recognise that it is costing him. He also recognises it.

“What we will do is work so that this adaptation is possible.”

