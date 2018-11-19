New documentary on Pep's Barcelona premiering in Ireland this weekend

The Barca players fling Guardiola into the air.

The Barca players fling Guardiola into the air.

‘TAKE THE BALL Pass The Ball’ is a new documentary telling the story of Barcelona during Pep Guardiola’s time in charge.

During four years at the helm of his boyhood club, he revolutionised how his star-studded team played while winning 14 major trophies along the way — including two Champions Leagues.

Event promoters Con Artist are bringing the film to Dublin’s Liberty Hall for its Irish premiere this Sunday.

Before the screening, director Duncan McMath and producer Graham Hunter (the well-known Scottish journalist who wrote a book on this very topic) will take part in a Q&A session hosted by Off The Ball’s Ger Gilroy.

It sounds like a great evening for lovers of the beautiful game and there are tickets still available at €16.87 a pop.

See here for more info.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: