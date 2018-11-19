This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
New documentary on Pep's Barcelona premiering in Ireland this weekend

Director Duncan McMath and producer Graham Hunter will talk before the screening of ‘Take The Ball Pass The Ball’ at Dublin’s Liberty Hall.

By Ben Blake Monday 19 Nov 2018, 1:28 PM
The Barca players fling Guardiola into the air.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Image: EMPICS Sport

‘TAKE THE BALL Pass The Ball’ is a new documentary telling the story of Barcelona during Pep Guardiola’s time in charge. 

During four years at the helm of his boyhood club, he revolutionised how his star-studded team played while winning 14 major trophies along the way — including two Champions Leagues. 

Event promoters Con Artist are bringing the film to Dublin’s Liberty Hall for its Irish premiere this Sunday. 

Before the screening, director Duncan McMath and producer Graham Hunter (the well-known Scottish journalist who wrote a book on this very topic) will take part in a Q&A session hosted by Off The Ball’s Ger Gilroy. 

It sounds like a great evening for lovers of the beautiful game and there are tickets still available at €16.87 a pop.

See here for more info. 

Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

