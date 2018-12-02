This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 2 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Pique and Alena send lacklustre Barca top after recent stutter

Barcelona were a long way from their best as they laboured to a 2-0 win over Villarreal at Camp Nou on Sunday.

By The42 Team Sunday 2 Dec 2018, 8:05 PM
1 hour ago 1,576 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4372064
Gerard Pique celebrates his goal against Villarreal
Gerard Pique celebrates his goal against Villarreal
Gerard Pique celebrates his goal against Villarreal

GERARD PIQUE AND Carles Alena were on target to help a below-par Barcelona to a 2-0 win over Villarreal and send them top of La Liga.

The Catalan giants leapfrog Sevilla to the summit but Pablo Machin’s side will reclaim top spot if they beat Alaves in Sunday’s late game.

Barca – who had taken just one point from their previous two league games – were far from their best against their lowly opponents and were indebted to Pique’s second league goal of the season for a 36th-minute lead.

Ernesto Valverde’s were insipid in the second half, but did score a second three minutes from time as substitute Alena latched onto Lionel Messi’s pass to clip over Sergio Asenjo for his first league goal.

Despite Barca’s early dominance, Villarreal almost snatched the lead after 13 minutes when Gerard Moreno crashed against the post following sloppy defending from Clement Lenglet.

Ivan Rakitic and Ousmane Dembele came close for the hosts, who finally went ahead nine minutes before the interval when the latter’s cross was headed in by Pique from eight yards.

Messi was denied a second soon after when Asenjo pawed away his close-range effort.

Santi Cazorla whipped a free-kick over the crossbar after 69 minutes as the visitors looked to find a way back into the game.

Philippe Coutinho curled a trademark effort narrowly wide before Alena raced clear in the 87th minute to coolly steer over the onrushing Asenjo and add undeserved gloss to the scoreline.

- Omni

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

Uefa announce creation of third club competition from 2021/22 season

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    Super sub Eriksen keeps Tottenham's Champions League hopes alive
    FOOTBALL
    Klopp sorry for invading pitch to celebrate Merseyside derby winner
    Klopp sorry for invading pitch to celebrate Merseyside derby winner
    Pique and Alena send lacklustre Barca top after recent stutter
    Glenn Whelan and on-loan Chelsea forward on target as Darren Randolph errors prove costly
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Mourinho won't discuss Napoli centre-back rumours amid United defensive crisis
    Mourinho won't discuss Napoli centre-back rumours amid United defensive crisis
    Jose Mourinho accuses Man United midfield of lacking 'bite' and 'simplicity'
    Obafemi gets an assist as Southampton stun Manchester United early on
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Spurs fan arrested for throwing banana skin at Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
    Spurs fan arrested for throwing banana skin at Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
    Origi the Merseyside derby hero with bizarre 96th-minute winner against Everton
    'There are not that many strikers around in the Premier League, and a young one... I’m delighted'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie