This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 11 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Barcelona withdraws from plan to play LaLiga game in Miami

It had been proposed that Barcelona would face Girona in Miami in January.

By The42 Team Tuesday 11 Dec 2018, 7:30 AM
1 hour ago 1,191 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4387262
Barcelona star Lionel Messi.
Barcelona star Lionel Messi.
Barcelona star Lionel Messi.

BARCELONA HAS WITHDRAWN from a plan to play their LaLiga away match against Girona in Miami due to a “lack of consensus.”

As part of a 15-year agreement between Spain’s top division and Relevent Sports, it was proposed Barca would face Girona at the Hard Rock Stadium in January.

But LaLiga’s plan proved highly unpopular, with the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE) both publicly speaking out against it.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino in October said he would block any attempt to take a LaLiga game to the United States, although the league’s president Javier Tebas has continued to push for the proposal.

Barca, though, said on Monday they are no longer willing to play Girona in Miami over what they referred to as a “lack of consensus” over the proposal.

However, the Catalan giants remain open to the possibility of playing in Miamia when it is backed from all quarters.

The Barcelona board of directors have agreed to withdraw their disposal to play their game against Girona in Miami, after noting a lack of consensus over this proposal,” a statement read. 

“FC Barcelona were and remain willing to play a LaLiga game in Miami, and accepted that income from the game would be shared amongst all Primera Division and Segunda Division clubs, following the same criteria of television rights money distribution, but consider that this project will not prosper until there is an agreement between all parties.”

Barcelona will take on Tottenham in the Champions League on Tuesday, before returning to the league on Sunday where they will play Levante.

The club currently sits atop LaLiga with a three-point gap separating them from Sevilla.

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne preview a big weekend of Heineken Cup action and dissect the week’s main talking points.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Ferdinand: Man Unitedâs 2008 Champions League winners better than this Man City team
    Ferdinand: Man United’s 2008 Champions League winners better than this Man City team
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    FOOTBALL
    Van Dijk says Liverpool can handle double challenge ahead of Napoli decider
    Van Dijk says Liverpool can handle double challenge ahead of Napoli decider
    Barcelona withdraws from plan to play LaLiga game in Miami
    22-year-old Bayern Munich attacker suggests he could retire if injury nightmare continues
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Unfortunate own goal for Coleman but Silva has last laugh after thrilling draw against Watford
    Unfortunate own goal for Coleman but Silva has last laugh after thrilling draw against Watford
    Ronaldo: Juventus don't need Bale or James but Marcelo would be welcome
    'Liverpool must avoid Thursday night football'
    UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    'Kane is extraordinary' â Barcelona coach hails reported â¬221 million target
    'Kane is extraordinary' – Barcelona coach hails reported €221 million target
    Champions League permutations: How Inter, PSG and Liverpool can progress
    Klopp calls for electric Anfield atmosphere against Napoli
    NFL
    Seahawks seal dominant win over Vikings
    Seahawks seal dominant win over Vikings
    Schadenfreude might just be the best feeling in sport
    Gronkowski on Miami Miracle: 'They changed it up a little bit and I did sucky'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie