Non-league Barnet earn Brentford replay after six-goal FA Cup thriller

BARNET SECURED A fourth-round FA Cup replay at Brentford after holding the Championship side to a thrilling 3-3 draw at the Hive on Monday.

With Swansea City awaiting the winners, Barnet followed up an away victory at Sheffield United in the previous round by again going toe-to-toe with second-tier opposition.

Brentford twice hit the same post in the first half before Ollie Watkins’ long-range strike found the bottom-left corner.

But Shaquile Coulthirst stabbed in following the interval after good work from Ephron Mason-Clark, and then doubled his tally amid a frantic scramble in the visitors’ area three minutes later.

A highly contentious penalty decision brought Brentford back into the match, though, as Watkins went down under no contact and Neal Maupay converted from the spot.

Brentford kicked on and looked to have settled the tie with Sergi Canos’ smart finish, yet a sublime free-kick from substitute Dan Sparkes pegged Thomas Frank’s side back once more.

Former Cork City and Limerick forward Chiedozie Ogbene was an unused substitute for Brentford on Monday, with the 21-year-old having joined the club on a three-and-a-half year contract in January 2018.

