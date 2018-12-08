'We have to take safety seriously' - Bath apologise for confiscating Leinster flags

Leinster supporters were not allowed bring their flags to the Rec.

BATH RUGBY HAVE apologised to Leinster fans after they prevented supporters from distributing flags ahead of today’s Champions Cup clash at the Rec.

In a tweet on Saturday afternoon, the Leinster supporter group said they had brought 1,500 flags with them but that they had “failed a health and safety test”- resulting in them being confiscated by officials.

“These flags have been passed as safe by airports and stadia all over the world,” they said.

“We would like to apologise to supporters for this disappointing news. We did everything we could to get the flags from Bath but they wouldn’t release them.”

In a statement prior to kick off, Bath Rugby clarified their position on the matter.

“We’re really sorry, the flags were tested against three safety criteria & failed all three including fire,” they tweeted.

“We have to take safety seriously, but we realise it’s disappointing. We’re really looking forward to the game and we know you’ll bring the noise to the Rec today.”

Leinster supporters were unable to bring flags into the stadium this afternoon. Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

Leinster travel to Bath today in the hopes of bouncing back from their defeat to Toulouse in the previous round.

Leo Cullen’s side welcome back a number of their first team who return from international duty following the November series.

