The champions travel to the Rec for a crunch European tie.
Liveblog
Some pre-game reading? Here’s Murray’s preview.
Murray Kinsella — who’s at the Rec for us this afternoon – Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne previewed the weekend’s clashes in Thursday’s Heineken Rugby Weekly.
Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne preview a big weekend of Heineken Cup action and dissect the week’s main talking points.
Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud
Here are the teams
Bath:
15. Ruaridh McConnochie
14. Semesa Rokoduguni
13. Jackson Willison
12. Jamie Roberts
11. Joe Cokanasiga
10. James Wilson
9. Will Chudley
1. Nathan Catt
2. Tom Dunn
3. Henry Thomas
4. Dave Attwood
5. Charlie Ewels (captain)
6. Tom Ellis
7. Sam Underhill
8. Francois Louw
Replacements:
16. Jack Walker
17. Jacques van Rooyen
18. Max Lahiff
19. Elliott Stooke
20. Matt Garvey
21. Kahn Fotuali’i
22. Cooper Vuna
23. Alex Davies
Your confirmed #LeinsterRugby line up to take on Bath in just under an hour. #BATvLEI pic.twitter.com/qYqgrOtVTV— Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) December 8, 2018
Leinster:
15. Rob Kearney
14. Jordan Larmour
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Noel Reid
11. James Lowe
10. Johnny Sexton (captain)
9. Luke McGrath
1. Cian Healy
2. Seán Cronin
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Devin Toner
5. James Ryan
6. Rhys Ruddock
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Dan Leavy
Replacements:
16. James Tracy
17. Ed Byrne
18. Andrew Porter
19. Ross Molony
20. Jack Conan
21. Jamison Gibson-Park
22. Ross Byrne
23. Rory O’Loughlin
This will be very interesting.
After defeat to Toulouse last time out – something Leinster aren’t too used to these days — Leo Cullen’s side will attempt to get back on track in their Heineken Champions Cup pool today.
They face Bath at the Rec in the A-side of a double header at 3.15pm. We’ll go minute-by-minute throughout.
About the author:
Contribute to this story:
Leave a commentcancel
Most Popular Today
|
1
|
'I have security for life... there will be nobody knocking to say: Sorry, you have to move out'
64,832 90
|
2
|
Stringer answers the call as full Dancing With The Stars line up announced
51,404 55
|
3
|
Phil Hogan: If Priti Patel wants to starve the British people, this is how to go about it
39,835 95
|
1
|
Delivery providers are ready to wed for life. But some restaurants just want to keep it casual
134 0
|
1
|
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
27,397 16
|
2
|
Superb Ulster stun Scarlets with stirring bonus-point win in Wales
26,839 38
|
3
|
As it happened: Bournemouth v Liverpool, Premier League
23,895 21
Trending Tags
About Us
Corrections
TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie
Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.
News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.
Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.
Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode
Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie
COMMENTS (1)