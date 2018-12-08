This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Murray Kinsella — who’s at the Rec for us this afternoon – Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne previewed the weekend’s clashes in Thursday’s Heineken Rugby Weekly. 

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Andy Dunne preview a big weekend of Heineken Cup action and dissect the week’s main talking points.


Source: Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42/SoundCloud

Here are the teams

Bath:

15. Ruaridh McConnochie
14. Semesa Rokoduguni
13. Jackson Willison
12. Jamie Roberts
11. Joe Cokanasiga
10. James Wilson
9. Will Chudley

1. Nathan Catt
2. Tom Dunn
3. Henry Thomas
4. Dave Attwood
5. Charlie Ewels (captain)
6. Tom Ellis
7. Sam Underhill
8. Francois Louw

Replacements: 

16. Jack Walker
17. Jacques van Rooyen
18. Max Lahiff
19. Elliott Stooke
20. Matt Garvey
21. Kahn Fotuali’i
22. Cooper Vuna
23. Alex Davies

Leinster:

15. Rob Kearney
14. Jordan Larmour
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Noel Reid
11. James Lowe
10. Johnny Sexton (captain)
9. Luke McGrath

1. Cian Healy
2. Seán Cronin
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Devin Toner
5. James Ryan
6. Rhys Ruddock
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Dan Leavy

Replacements:

16. James Tracy
17. Ed Byrne
18. Andrew Porter
19. Ross Molony
20. Jack Conan
21. Jamison Gibson-Park
22. Ross Byrne
23. Rory O’Loughlin

This will be very interesting.

After defeat to Toulouse last time out – something Leinster aren’t too used to these days — Leo Cullen’s side will attempt to get back on track in their Heineken Champions Cup pool today.

They face Bath at the Rec in the A-side of a double header at 3.15pm. We’ll go minute-by-minute throughout.

