This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Wednesday 16 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Chelsea holding up Batshuayi to Monaco move in hope of permanent sale

The Ligue 1 strugglers have agreed to take the Belgium striker on loan until the end of the season, but the Blues are not keen on a temporary deal.

By The42 Team Wednesday 16 Jan 2019, 4:31 PM
1 hour ago 1,361 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4443777
Michy Batshuayi's career has stalled since joining Chelsea.
Image: AFP/Getty Images
Michy Batshuayi's career has stalled since joining Chelsea.
Michy Batshuayi's career has stalled since joining Chelsea.
Image: AFP/Getty Images

MONACO HAVE REVEALED that Chelsea are holding up Michy Batshuayi’s move to the Ligue 1 outfit, with the Blues keen to offload the striker permanently rather than on loan.

Batshuayi has spent the first half of the season on loan at Valencia but has struggled to make an impact, scoring just three goals in 23 appearances.

With his stint in Spain to be cut short, it was expected he would move to Monaco on a temporary basis to reunite with Thierry Henry, with whom he worked during Henry’s stint with the Belgium national team. 

Monaco now claim, however, that despite there being an agreement with the player as well as Valencia, Chelsea are pushing for the move to become permanent.

“We are happy with our transfer window so far,” vice-president Vadim Vasilyev told a press conference. 

“It’s true that a striker could help the team. We’re just looking to good opportunities on the market.

“Batshuayi? We have an agreement with the player and with Valencia but not with Chelsea.

“They want a [permanent] transfer. Everything could go very quickly in football so we’ll see.”

Everton had previously shown an interest in Batshuayi, and were reportedly willing to pay up to £18 million to sign the striker. 

However, Chelsea’s policy is to recoup as much of their original outlay as possible when selling players, and given Batshuayi cost £33m in the summer of 2016, it is likely they would demand a similar amount.

Henry and Monaco are hopeful the 25-year-old can come in and help fire the 2017 Ligue 1 champions to safety, with the club currently sitting 19th in the table.

They have already signed one Chelsea player in Cesc Fabregas during the January window and are next in action tonight against Nice – a match that will see Arsenal legends Henry and Patrick Vieira face off for the first time as managers.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Liverpool and Ireland to take part in Aviva legends match in aid of Sean Cox
    Bayern star Muller to miss Liverpool clashes for kicking Ajax defender in the head
    'The worst possible draw' - Robben fearful for Bayern against Liverpool
    FOOTBALL
    Xavi: Bayern Munich star defender Kimmich is the 'perfect player' for Barca
    Xavi: Bayern Munich star defender Kimmich is the 'perfect player' for Barca
    Uefa opens disciplinary proceedings into Chelsea chants
    Lloris: Spurs 'ready to fight' for titles without Kane
    LEINSTER
    'It's a small bit unfair... I would probably like to see the rule changed'
    'It's a small bit unfair... I would probably like to see the rule changed'
    The Wallabies' loss has been Leinster's immense gain as Fardy shines
    Johnny Sexton ruled out of Wasps clash but 'not far off at all'
    IRELAND
    Griggs names 29-strong squad as Ireland's Six Nations preparations continue
    Griggs names 29-strong squad as Ireland's Six Nations preparations continue
    Shane Lowry equals course record to secure early lead at Abu Dhabi
    Schmidt's Ireland set for pre-Six Nations camp at Portuguese resort
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Chelsea holding up Batshuayi to Monaco move in hope of permanent sale
    Chelsea holding up Batshuayi to Monaco move in hope of permanent sale
    Sadio Mané denies giving interview claiming Liverpool 'will be champions'
    'He will be the best centre-back in the world in two years'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie