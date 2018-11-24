This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 24 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

McDonald edges McDonagh in memorable Battle of Jobstown to earn Irish title

The 29-year-old had his hand raised on scores of 98-93, 97-93 and 98-95 in Drimnagh this evening.

By Gavan Casey Saturday 24 Nov 2018, 10:49 PM
31 minutes ago 431 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4358953

CARL MCDONALD IS the BUI Irish super-bantamweight champion after emerging a unanimous-decision winner over near neighbour Dylan McDonagh in an enthralling battle at Good Counsel GAA Club, Drimnagh.

McDonald had his hand raised on scores of 98-93, 97-93 and 98-95.

IMG_7848 Carl McDonald (L) and Dylan McDonagh

Walking to the ring for what had long been billed ‘The Battle of Jobstown’, McDonald, 29, wore the same golden trunks with a blue trim — the colours of his old club, Golden Cobra — that he had donned when he edged McDonagh on a split decision in the 2015 Intermediate semi-finals.

McDonagh, slightly the naturally smaller man and four years McDonald’s senior, wore black with a silver trim.

The younger man tried to impose his will early but found, doubtless not to his surprise, that his Jobstown neighbour was unwilling to give an inch. A compelling if messy first stanza was possibly thieved by McDonagh with an explosion of quality as he briefly backed McDonald into the opposite corner, but in truth it was a pick-’em opener. 

The sophomore round crackled not briefly but throughout, a close encounter of the violent kind halfway through it nearly taking the roof off the GAA hall at Good Counsel. McDonald’s attempts to buldoze McDonagh weren’t fruitless but the latter’s tidy footwork kept his assailant guessing.

Both enjoyed their moments in a loud third, too — McDonagh starting well with an assault against the ropes but McDonald perhaps edging it with the greater quantity of work, some neat jabs and a stronger finish.

The fourth was an odd round in that it was almost a non-event such was the regularity with which both fighters became tied up at centre-ring, but the final minute saw them trade with abandon, McDonagh shading four fleeting but thrilling exchanges.

McDonald hit a major speed bump in the fifth when he had a point deducted for use of his head, but in an attempt to spare himself dropping a 10-8 round at a crucial juncture, upped the ante just enough to save a 9-9 — an explosive attack to the body driving McDonagh back towards the ropes.

IMG_7857 McDonald loses a point for use of his head

The temperature having risen to almost unbearable, round six was a barnburner: both men let loose whenever their hands were freed, and frankly you’d be lying if you claimed it could have been scored decisively either way. The feeling at ringside through six was that it was just about even on rounds, in which case McDonald’s point deduction was on course to prove crucial.

McDonagh seemed to stun McDonald ever so slightly with a venomous attack upstairs early in the seventh, but the former Golden Cobra man roared back into the round with a series of his own assaults, his surplus physical strength somewhat conspicuous as he almost willed McDonagh backwards.

McDonald earned the eighth on the front foot, but he caught a huge break a round later: this time it was McDonagh who was deducted a point for incessant holding, a verdict which sent McDonald’s half of Jobstown, sitting — nay, standing — opposite the media seats absolutely spare.

McDonald duly poured forward in a bid to copper-fasten the round, and likely did so in the final seconds, pinning McDonagh in his own corner and cutting loose at close quarters. McDonagh, to his credit, gave almost as good as he got during a pulsating exchange, but couldn’t quite get out of dodge as he might have earlier in the contest.

The final round was as memorable as they come in Irish title terms. Again, McDonagh found himself backed into his own corner but this time, he pivoted off his left foot out of danger having actually enjoyed the better of a muzzled trade-off. He planted a sweet straight right hand onto McDonald’s whiskers only to take one in response a mere second later, two shots which drew raucous roars from either side of the ring.

At the final bell, those roars amalgamated to create an ear-splitting chorus. After celebrations and commiserations, everyone headed back to Jobstown.

A rousing four-song set by Christy Dingham raised the curtain for the main portion of the card, and while the Aslan frontman was a tough act to follow, the evening’s remaining protagonists didn’t half do their best to eclipse him.

In the co-main event, Keane McMahon obliterated Serguey Stefanov, dropping the Bulgarian journeyman three times en route to a first-round TKO.

If that was a formality, the fight prior was anything but.

After a six-round thriller, it was the previously undefeated Martin Quinn who stormed out of the ring in disgust having found himself on the wrong side of a 58-57 decision loss to the teak-tough Karl Kelly.

In victory, the latter conceivably saved his career as a relevant fighter in the higher end of the domestic game, but despite his own stellar display, most ringside — including his own corner, who barked orders to seek a knockout late on — were surprised by the result.

As both men promised, the bout became a war almost instantaneously. Quinn had landed the cleaner and more thudding blows through three-and-a-bit exhilarating rounds but found himself in No Man’s Land as the fourth approached; Kelly trapped him in a neutral corner and bounced his bonce back and forth like a child might a balloon, but the teak-tough Crumlin man saw out the round to earn his minute’s respite.

He recovered well to regain some momentum to begin the fourth, but it was Kelly who again finished the stronger, pinning Quinn against the ropes once more — although on this occasion Quinn did well to block most of the fusillade fired in his direction seconds prior to the bell.

The fifth was a verse of two halves: Chasing the fight, Kelly imposed himself early and applied pressure on the front foot, but Quinn fired back stylishly and effectively during the final 90 seconds, snapping the bobbing Monkstown man’s head back with a series of clawing hooks and straight right hands.

The sixth was a firefight but such was the nature of the bout to that point, neither retained the power to take the other out. Ultimately, Quinn boxed well enough to nick it, but Kelly’s pressure may have told in the eyes of the sole arbitrator.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Conan an injury concern after 'jolt' to the shoulder in win over USA
    Conan an injury concern after 'jolt' to the shoulder in win over USA
    Brilliant scenes in Paris as sublime Fiji earn historic win over France
    Joe Schmidt strongly hints that he's leaving Ireland after the 2019 World Cup
    FOOTBALL
    Barca stay top as Dembele's late strike denies Atletico Madrid
    Barca stay top as Dembele's late strike denies Atletico Madrid
    Brilliant Spurs hand Maurizio Sarri first league defeat of the season
    Sane at the double for four-star City at West Ham
    IRELAND
    How did you rate Ireland in their big November win over the USA?
    How did you rate Ireland in their big November win over the USA?
    Conway hat-trick helps Ireland to make it four wins from four this November
    Stephen Kenny set for Ireland top job from 2020 onward - Reports
    USA
    As it happened: Ireland v USA, November Tests
    As it happened: Ireland v USA, November Tests
    Inis Mór man Mullen returns to Ireland as a key part of the USA team
    November clean sweep beckons for Schmidt's Ireland against the Eagles
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie