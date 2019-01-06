This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 6 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Battleoverdoyen lands opening Grade One race of 2019 to ensure success for Elliott and Kennedy

The spotlight was on the action at Naas this afternoon.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 6 Jan 2019, 3:37 PM
1 hour ago 727 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4425891

BATTLEOVERDOYEN JUSTIFIED THE tag of favouritism and boosted his prospects for Cheltenham by taking the opening Grade One race of 2019 when claiming victory at Naas this afternoon.

Jack Kennedy on Battleoverdoyen wins The Lawlor`s of Naas Novice Hurdle Battleoverdoyen jumping the last en route to victory at Naas today.

The 2/1 favourite triumphed in the Lawlor’s of Naas Novice Hurdle as he finished a few lengths ahead of Sams Profile (16/1) in second place and Getareason (12/1) back in third.

A strong jump at the second last propelled Battleoverdoyen clear and with Jack Kennedy on board, he forged ahead of the chasing pack from there to hand trainer Gordon Elliott a winner.

The race was a major disappointment for the other fancied runner Tornado Flyer as the Ruby Walsh mount was pulled up after the seventh flight. Davy Russell’s Commander of Fleet was a declared a non-runner beforehand.

Battleoverdoyen’s victory maintained his unbeaten run, continuing a season of good form following wins at Punchestown in November and at Navan in December. 

The victory resulted in his odds being cut for the Ballymore Novice Hurdle on Day 2 of Cheltenham and sees him placed a leading contender for that race.

Jack Kennedy on Battleoverdoyen wins The Lawlor`s of Naas Novice Hurdle A third win of the season for Battleoverdoyen. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

“I’ll have to talk with Michael and Eddie (O’Leary) but I don’t see why he couldn’t go to Cheltenham this year,” remarked Elliott afterwards.

“It will be hurdling this year and chasing straight away next year.

“He’s only a baby and we don’t want to kill him but he’ll have all the entries including at the Dublin Racing Festival. We’ll see how he comes out of this first.”

Naas Results

12.50

1. Valdieu 10/3 (Noel Meade – Sean Flanagan
2. Final List 9/1
3. He’s Ok 100/1

1.20

1. Articulum evens (Terence O’Brien – David Mullins)
2. Campeador 9/10 fav
3. Muroor 22/1

1.50 – Lawlor’s of Naas Novice Hurdle

1. Battleoverdoyen 2/1f (Gordon Elliott – Jack Kennedy)
2. Sams Profile 16/1
3. Getareason 12/1

2.20

1. Punches Cross 2/1 fav (Joseph O’Brien – Mark Walsh)
2. Quamino 9/1
3. Arvico Bleu 5/2

2.50

1. Mystique Heights 16/1
2. Latoyah of North 12/1
3. Eviscerating 13/2

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018
    'I hope I can convey what I have learned and what I feel for this club': Iniesta outlines Barca coaching ambition
    Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    FOOTBALL
    Fabregas tips Chelsea youngster for 'the very top' ahead of his imminent departure
    Fabregas tips Chelsea youngster for 'the very top' ahead of his imminent departure
    'He has used words that we as Bayern Munich cannot accept' - Ribery fined after after social media storm
    New Year's resolutions, inside Manchester City's dressing room and more Tweets of the Week
    LEINSTER
    'They're at a different stage to where we are': Ulster endure another difficult night
    'They're at a different stage to where we are': Ulster endure another difficult night
    O'Brien a 'live option' for Toulouse as Cullen praises centre's progress
    Leinster's young guns shine but sloppiness leaves room for improvement
    ULSTER
    Six-try Leinster make light work of Ulster in facile inter-pro victory
    Six-try Leinster make light work of Ulster in facile inter-pro victory
    As it happened: Leinster v Ulster, Guinness Pro14
    Youthful selection makes meeting of Leinster and Ulster a Class of 2016 reunion
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Fulham suffer shock FA Cup exit at Craven Cottage against League Two Oldham thanks to 88th-minute winner
    Fulham suffer shock FA Cup exit at Craven Cottage against League Two Oldham thanks to 88th-minute winner
    Solskjaer confident over Sanchez fitness ahead of Tottenham clash
    Solanke's Liverpool exit the right call for his career, claims Klopp

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie