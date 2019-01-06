Battleoverdoyen lands opening Grade One race of 2019 to ensure success for Elliott and Kennedy

BATTLEOVERDOYEN JUSTIFIED THE tag of favouritism and boosted his prospects for Cheltenham by taking the opening Grade One race of 2019 when claiming victory at Naas this afternoon.

Battleoverdoyen jumping the last en route to victory at Naas today.

The 2/1 favourite triumphed in the Lawlor’s of Naas Novice Hurdle as he finished a few lengths ahead of Sams Profile (16/1) in second place and Getareason (12/1) back in third.

A strong jump at the second last propelled Battleoverdoyen clear and with Jack Kennedy on board, he forged ahead of the chasing pack from there to hand trainer Gordon Elliott a winner.

A fine performance from the unbeaten Battleoverdoyen to follow in the hoofprints of the likes of Rule The World in the Lawlor's of Naas Novice Hurdle



Results ➡ https://t.co/7iJOPsdIyZ pic.twitter.com/gqJP9UlTzL — Racing TV (@RacingTV) January 6, 2019

The race was a major disappointment for the other fancied runner Tornado Flyer as the Ruby Walsh mount was pulled up after the seventh flight. Davy Russell’s Commander of Fleet was a declared a non-runner beforehand.

"Too bad to be true," says Ruby Walsh, who is mystified as to the poor run from Tornado Flyer earlier



Results ➡ https://t.co/7iJOPsdIyZ pic.twitter.com/E7NjgEIom9 — Racing TV (@RacingTV) January 6, 2019

Battleoverdoyen’s victory maintained his unbeaten run, continuing a season of good form following wins at Punchestown in November and at Navan in December.

The victory resulted in his odds being cut for the Ballymore Novice Hurdle on Day 2 of Cheltenham and sees him placed a leading contender for that race.

A third win of the season for Battleoverdoyen. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

“I’ll have to talk with Michael and Eddie (O’Leary) but I don’t see why he couldn’t go to Cheltenham this year,” remarked Elliott afterwards.

“It will be hurdling this year and chasing straight away next year.

“He’s only a baby and we don’t want to kill him but he’ll have all the entries including at the Dublin Racing Festival. We’ll see how he comes out of this first.”

Naas Results

12.50

1. Valdieu 10/3 (Noel Meade – Sean Flanagan

2. Final List 9/1

3. He’s Ok 100/1

1.20

1. Articulum evens (Terence O’Brien – David Mullins)

2. Campeador 9/10 fav

3. Muroor 22/1

1.50 – Lawlor’s of Naas Novice Hurdle

1. Battleoverdoyen 2/1f (Gordon Elliott – Jack Kennedy)

2. Sams Profile 16/1

3. Getareason 12/1

2.20

1. Punches Cross 2/1 fav (Joseph O’Brien – Mark Walsh)

2. Quamino 9/1

3. Arvico Bleu 5/2

2.50

1. Mystique Heights 16/1

2. Latoyah of North 12/1

3. Eviscerating 13/2

