Dublin: 14 °C Saturday 3 November, 2018
Bayern Munich deny alleged attempt to lead breakaway European Super League

Any such move could doom Uefa’s Champions League and impact the respective clubs’ domestic leagues.

By The42 Team Saturday 3 Nov 2018, 10:41 AM
20 minutes ago 502 Views No Comments
Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena.
Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena.
Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena.

BAYERN MUNICH AND chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge have denied attempting to lead some of Europe’s biggest clubs into a breakaway ‘Super League’, as reported by Der Spiegel.

The German magazine’s allegation is based on documents it claims to have attained from whistleblowers ‘Football Leaks’.

Der Spiegel reported that Bayern and Rummenigge were major players in attempting to formulate the new competition, naming Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus among the 11 clubs they were allegedly hoping to lead away.

It is also claimed by Der Spiegel that Rummenigge used his position as chairman of the European Club Association (ECA) to secure reform with Uefa that granted greater financial benefits to the richest clubs.

But Bayern and Rummenigge strenuously refuted being part of any such plans. Rummenigge said in a statement on Bayern’s official website:

I absolutely and clearly reject this. The vote in favour of the reform agreed between Uefa and the ECA was unanimous. FC Bayern Munich stands by its membership of the Bundesliga and, as long as I am chairman of the board of FC Bayern, also by the club competitions organised jointly by Uefa and the ECA.”

The club’s release added: “In its current issue no. 45 dated 3 November, 2018, Der Spiegel magazine claims that Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, as chairman of the European Club Association (ECA), had betrayed all medium-sized and smaller member clubs belonging to the ECA. Neither he nor FC Bayern Munich have ever acted to the detriment of the ECA.

“FC Bayern is also unaware of recent plans for a so-called Super League, also reported by Der Spiegel, nor has FC Bayern taken part in negotiations relating to such plans. FC Bayern is also unaware of why it is listed in a document quoted in this context by Der Spiegel.”

The42 Team

