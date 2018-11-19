This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 19 November, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

How bout them Bears? Chicago score big win against divisional rivals Vikings

The Bears move to 7-3 with five-point win at home to Minnesota.

By Niall Kelly Monday 19 Nov 2018, 10:24 AM
1 hour ago 943 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4346707

Vikings Bears Football Bears: lead the NFC North with a 7-3 record. Source: Nam Y. Huh

THE CHICAGO BEARS moved two wins clear at the top of the NFC North with a big 25-20 win against divisional rivals the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football.

The Bears, chasing their first divisional title since 2010, led 14-0 at half time and pulled clear when Eddie Jackson ran back an interception for a 27-yard touchdown with 8:30 remaining in the fourth quarter.

A successful two-point conversion put the Bears 22-6 in front before late touchdowns from Aldrick Robinson and Stefon Diggs — the latter coming with less then a minute left on the clock — gave the Vikings’ scoreline some respectability.

Up next for the Bears is a trip to the Detroit Lions for Thursday evening’s Thanksgiving opener while the Vikings host neighbours Green Bay on next week’s Sunday Night Football.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NOVEMBER TESTS
    Relentless JVDF celebrates 'incredible' night 9 months on from knee nightmare
    Relentless JVDF celebrates 'incredible' night 9 months on from knee nightmare
    'I just couldn't believe he came out with the ball': O'Mahony try-saver made all the difference
    Haka response from Ireland a statement that they refused to take a backward step
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'They were wearing that green Ireland jersey and when they're wearing that we're all together'
    'They were wearing that green Ireland jersey and when they're wearing that we're all together'
    'I didn't really want Seamus answering that question as it's my responsibility'
    O'Neill dismisses 'ludicrous' notion of fast-tracking Obafemi to avoid Rice repeat
    IRELAND
    All Blacks depart Dublin after being 'manipulated' by clever Ireland
    All Blacks depart Dublin after being 'manipulated' by clever Ireland
    Prolific Stockdale stays in the moment to produce sublime chip kick
    'It’s a bit special at home and a bit special because of what happened in 2013'
    DENMARK
    Irish fan dies after going into water at Copenhagen Harbour
    Irish fan dies after going into water at Copenhagen Harbour
    O'Neill brings Ireland back to scene of last win of Staunton's doomed reign
    'Sometimes it's hard because luck is against you' - Danish boss sympathises with O'Neill
    NEW ZEALAND
    Michael D Higgins and Shane Ross fly out with congrats for Ireland's win over All Blacks
    Michael D Higgins and Shane Ross fly out with congrats for Ireland's win over All Blacks
    Best 'physically exhausted, mentally ecstatic' after leading second Irish win over All Blacks
    'They're the number one team in the world now' - All Blacks boss on Ireland

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie