How bout them Bears? Chicago score big win against divisional rivals Vikings

Bears: lead the NFC North with a 7-3 record. Source: Nam Y. Huh

THE CHICAGO BEARS moved two wins clear at the top of the NFC North with a big 25-20 win against divisional rivals the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football.

The Bears, chasing their first divisional title since 2010, led 14-0 at half time and pulled clear when Eddie Jackson ran back an interception for a 27-yard touchdown with 8:30 remaining in the fourth quarter.

A successful two-point conversion put the Bears 22-6 in front before late touchdowns from Aldrick Robinson and Stefon Diggs — the latter coming with less then a minute left on the clock — gave the Vikings’ scoreline some respectability.

Up next for the Bears is a trip to the Detroit Lions for Thursday evening’s Thanksgiving opener while the Vikings host neighbours Green Bay on next week’s Sunday Night Football.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: