This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 2 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kerry's Beaufort take Munster junior football title after extra-time drama

Beaufort are the Munster junior football champions, while Cloughduv won the provincial junior hurling title.

By Denis Hurley Sunday 2 Dec 2018, 6:45 PM
1 hour ago 2,656 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4371948
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

Beaufort (Kerry) 2-13 Dromtarriffe (Cork) 2-12 aet

Cloughduv (Cork) 0-17 Ballinameela (Waterford) 0-11

PÁDRAIG DOONA AND Fergal Hallissey were the Beaufort heroes as they scored the vital extra-time points to earn victory for the Kerry side in Sunday’s AIB Munster Club JFC final against Dromtarriffe in Mallow on Sunday.

After a superb game, the sides finished the regulation time tied at 2-11 each but Doona and Hallissey were on target to give Beaufort a cushion. Though Daniel O’Keeffe did pull a point a back for the Cork champions, an equaliser was elusive.

Beaufort had a great start as Nathan Breen’s goal was followed points from Mike Breen and Doona but Séamus O’Sullivan netted to give Dromtarriffe hope and points from O’Keeffe and Shane Collins brought them back into the game before O’Sullivan struck again to ensure that they led by 2-6 to 1-3 at half-time.

As the game swung again, Ciarán Kennedy got another Beaufort goal and both he and Hallissey had points as the sides battled it out down the stretch. While Beaufort led, Conor O’Callaghan got a Dromtarriffe point to necessitate extra time but the Kerry champions had the edge in the additional 20 minutes.

In the first game in Mallow, Brian Verling scored nine points for Cork’s Cloughduv, who beat Ballinameela of Waterford by 0-17 to 0-11.

Ballinameela had the wind in the opening half and led 0-4 to 0-2 early on with Brendan Phelan, Jim Curran and Brian Phelan among the scores but even at that early stage wides were costly – they were to have nine in the first half.

Cloughduv rallied to lead by 0-8 to 0-6 at the break and three consecutive Verling points had them in control early in the second half. Curran did hit the post with a Ballinameela goal chance but otherwise Cloughduv were in control and they pushed on with scores from Mark Verling, Joe Ryan and Mark Walsh.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Denis Hurley
@Denis_Hurley
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    Super sub Eriksen keeps Tottenham's Champions League hopes alive
    FOOTBALL
    Glenn Whelan and on-loan Chelsea forward on target as Darren Randolph errors prove costly
    Glenn Whelan and on-loan Chelsea forward on target as Darren Randolph errors prove costly
    Jose Mourinho accuses Man United midfield of lacking 'bite' and 'simplicity'
    'It is incomprehensible' - River Plate refuse to play Copa Libertadores clash in Madrid
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Mourinho won't discuss Napoli centre-back rumours amid United defensive crisis
    Mourinho won't discuss Napoli centre-back rumours amid United defensive crisis
    Obafemi gets an assist as Southampton stun Manchester United early on
    As it happened: Southampton v Man United, Premier League
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Origi the Merseyside derby hero with bizarre 96th-minute winner against Everton
    Origi the Merseyside derby hero with bizarre 96th-minute winner against Everton
    'There are not that many strikers around in the Premier League, and a young one... I’m delighted'
    Below-par Blues do enough to return to winning ways against neighbours Fulham

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie