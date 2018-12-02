Kerry's Beaufort take Munster junior football title after extra-time drama

Beaufort (Kerry) 2-13 Dromtarriffe (Cork) 2-12 aet

Cloughduv (Cork) 0-17 Ballinameela (Waterford) 0-11

PÁDRAIG DOONA AND Fergal Hallissey were the Beaufort heroes as they scored the vital extra-time points to earn victory for the Kerry side in Sunday’s AIB Munster Club JFC final against Dromtarriffe in Mallow on Sunday.

After a superb game, the sides finished the regulation time tied at 2-11 each but Doona and Hallissey were on target to give Beaufort a cushion. Though Daniel O’Keeffe did pull a point a back for the Cork champions, an equaliser was elusive.

Beaufort had a great start as Nathan Breen’s goal was followed points from Mike Breen and Doona but Séamus O’Sullivan netted to give Dromtarriffe hope and points from O’Keeffe and Shane Collins brought them back into the game before O’Sullivan struck again to ensure that they led by 2-6 to 1-3 at half-time.

As the game swung again, Ciarán Kennedy got another Beaufort goal and both he and Hallissey had points as the sides battled it out down the stretch. While Beaufort led, Conor O’Callaghan got a Dromtarriffe point to necessitate extra time but the Kerry champions had the edge in the additional 20 minutes.

In the first game in Mallow, Brian Verling scored nine points for Cork’s Cloughduv, who beat Ballinameela of Waterford by 0-17 to 0-11.

Ballinameela had the wind in the opening half and led 0-4 to 0-2 early on with Brendan Phelan, Jim Curran and Brian Phelan among the scores but even at that early stage wides were costly – they were to have nine in the first half.

Cloughduv rallied to lead by 0-8 to 0-6 at the break and three consecutive Verling points had them in control early in the second half. Curran did hit the post with a Ballinameela goal chance but otherwise Cloughduv were in control and they pushed on with scores from Mark Verling, Joe Ryan and Mark Walsh.

