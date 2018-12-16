Former Ireland coach Craig Fulton celebrates Hockey World Cup win with Belgium

Belgium: Red Lions won the World Cup for the first time.

BELGIUM WON THE Hockey World Cup for the first time on Sunday with a thrilling sudden death shootout win against the Netherlands.

After four scoreless quarters couldn’t separate the sides, the Red Lions held their nerve in a tense shootout which saw each team convert two of their five shots.

Florent van Aubel scored what turned out to be the winner in sudden death, with Belgian goalkeeper Vincent Vanasch named man of the match.

It was a day to remember too for former Ireland head coach Craig Fulton.

The South African, who guided Ireland to the 2016 Olympic Games, joined Belgium in July as the assistant to head coach Shane McLeod.

