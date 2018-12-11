This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 11 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'No one died' - Belichick's message to Patriots after stunning loss

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick put his team’s last-gasp loss in to perspective on Monday.

By The42 Team Tuesday 11 Dec 2018, 9:50 AM
45 minutes ago 964 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4387396
Bill Belichick
Bill Belichick
Bill Belichick

BILL BELICHICK WAS in an upbeat mood after the New England Patriots’ dramatic defeat to the Miami Dolphins, saying “no one died”.

Belichick can always be counted on to convey succinct, pithy messages, whether to his team or the media, and that was the case following Sunday’s stunning 34-33 NFL loss against the Dolphins.

When asked what he told his players after Miami’s last-second lateral play beat New England, Pats head coach Belichick told Boston’s WEEI: “It’s the National Football League. No one died.

“We’ve got a big game this week against Pittsburgh. We’ve got a two-game lead in the division. There’s a lot of football left in the season. We’ll see how it goes.”

Belichick, meanwhile, shouldered responsibility for New England’s loss against Miami after the Patriots (9-4) had taken a 33-28 lead with 16 seconds remaining.

“It starts with me. We have to play better situational football. We’ll work to try to achieve that,” Belichick said.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady remembered some of the team’s tough losses from the past but remained positive ahead of a showdown with the Steelers.

“We’ve had a lot of tough losses over the years. We lost pretty important games,” Brady said. “What’s the difference between losing by 14 down there, losing by 50, or losing by 1? They all count the same.

“Mental toughness is mental toughness. You realise that a lot of things had to go right for them to win, and they did. You know, give them credit. They made some important plays.”

Brady broke down New England’s road struggles, which continued at Hard Rock Stadium. 

He said the losses in week two against the Jacksonville Jaguars and week three against the Detroit Lions were due to slow starts, while the clash with the Tennessee Titans was because their opponents physically outplayed the Patriots.

But against the Dolphins, Brady said, “We had every opportunity to win that game.”

“So it’s not [that] I don’t think we can win on the road. We’ve won on the road, played well on the road. We just have to close the deal,” he added. 

New England, who are atop the AFC East at 9-4, will have a chance to even their road record in Pittsburgh in week 15.

“We still have a lot of football to play. There was a lot of positives from yesterday’s game that we have to kind of use going forward, that we will use going forward. Our whole season is ahead of us, so let’s make the most of it,” Brady said.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Ferdinand: Man Unitedâs 2008 Champions League winners better than this Man City team
    Ferdinand: Man United’s 2008 Champions League winners better than this Man City team
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    FOOTBALL
    Van Dijk says Liverpool can handle double challenge ahead of Napoli decider
    Van Dijk says Liverpool can handle double challenge ahead of Napoli decider
    Barcelona withdraws from plan to play LaLiga game in Miami
    22-year-old Bayern Munich attacker suggests he could retire if injury nightmare continues
    LEINSTER
    Lancaster 'very happy' at Leinster but unsigned contract leaves door open for Ireland talks
    Lancaster 'very happy' at Leinster but unsigned contract leaves door open for Ireland talks
    Leinster confident in Byrne if Sexton fails to shake off calf injury for Bath
    Leinster 'confident our supporters and other clubs have nothing to fear' over flags
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Unfortunate own goal for Coleman but Silva has last laugh after thrilling draw against Watford
    Unfortunate own goal for Coleman but Silva has last laugh after thrilling draw against Watford
    Ronaldo: Juventus don't need Bale or James but Marcelo would be welcome
    'Liverpool must avoid Thursday night football'
    UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    'Kane is extraordinary' â Barcelona coach hails reported â¬221 million target
    'Kane is extraordinary' – Barcelona coach hails reported €221 million target
    Champions League permutations: How Inter, PSG and Liverpool can progress
    Klopp calls for electric Anfield atmosphere against Napoli

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie