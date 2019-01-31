This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Thursday 31 January, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Belvedere begin Senior Cup campaign with impressive 15-point victory over Roscrea

Beaten finalists in last year’s competition, the 12-time champions dominated this contest.

By Daire Walsh Thursday 31 Jan 2019, 5:55 PM
47 minutes ago 1,524 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4470642
Belvedere's Justin Leonard (left) celebrates with Bill Jennings.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Belvedere's Justin Leonard (left) celebrates with Bill Jennings.
Belvedere's Justin Leonard (left) celebrates with Bill Jennings.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Belvedere College 34

Cistercian College Roscrea 19

Daire Walsh reports from Donnybrook 

BELVEDERE COLLEGE SENT out a statement of intent at Donnybrook this afternoon with an emphatic 15-point triumph over Cistercian College Roscrea in the Leinster Schools Senior Cup first round.

Beaten finalists in last year’s competition, the 12-time champions dominated this contest — a repeat of the 2015 and 2016 deciders — from the get-go. Despite the best efforts of Diarmuid Kilgallen for Roscrea, they progress to face Newbridge College in the last-eight.

After fly-half Justin Leonard split the uprights off an early penalty, Belvo centre Cailean Mulvaney powered past a series of covering tackles to dot down for an eighth-minute try. Roscrea subsequently lost Dylan Keane to injury, before suffering an additional setback to their challenge.

A Rory Dwyer clearance was superbly gathered by left-wing Matthew Grogan, who raced free for a sublime five-pointer.

Their opponents from the Offaly-Tipperary border fired back with a Kilgallen try, but it only provided their under-pressure defence with a temporary release. Following another relentless attacking spell inside the opposition ’22’, Dwyer touched down underneath the posts.

Leonard supplemented this score with a maiden bonus strike and he also converted a clinical Alekseiy Soroka finish to give Belvo a commanding 27-5 interval cushion.

Roscrea were much-improved after the resumption and were rewarded on 53 minutes. Out-half Darragh Tynan (son of head coach Alan) released the impressive Kilgallen for his second try of the proceedings.

His midfield partner Billy Foley was on hand to convert, giving his side a glimmer of hope in the process. While Aaron Coleman rounded off a breakaway Belvo move to eliminate any prospect of a final-quarter fightback, Roscrea did at least have the final say at the rain-soaked south Dublin venue.

Deep into second-half stoppage time, Bill Burns added a degree of respectability to the final outcome by squeezing over the whitewash on the right-hand side.

Belvedere College Scorers:

Tries: Cailean Mulvaney, Matthew Grogan, Rory Dwyer, Alekseiy Soroka, Aaron Coleman

Conversions: Justin Leonard [3 from 5]

Penalties: Justin Leonard [1 from 1]

Cistercian College Roscrea Scorers:

Tries: Diarmuid Kilgallen 2, Bill Burns

Conversions: Billy Foley [2 from 3]

BELVEDERE COLLEGE: Rory Dwyer; Dylan O’Grady, Cailean Mulvaney (Cian Rogers ’36), John Meagher, Matthew Grogan (Daniel Hawkshaw ’61); Justin Leonard, Patrick Lysaght (Jack MacNiece ’55); Hugh Flood (Mateusz Galinski ’55), Andrew Synnott (Jonathan Sargent ’62), Conor Cagney; Alekseiy Soroka, Jed Jones (Cormac Yalloway ‘55); Conor Kelly (Jonathan Ross ’65), Eoghan Rutledge (Bill Jennings ’48), Aaron Coleman.

CISTERCIAN COLLEGE ROSCREA: Dylan Keane (Adam Dunne ‘8); Shane Mallon (Zach Whelehan ’58), Diarmuid Kilgallen, Billy Foley, Ben Murphy; Darragh Tynan, Jack Matthews (Conall Bird ’58); Jerry Cahir (Shane Connolly ’65), Ronan Loughnane (Conor Power ’65), Jack Egan (John McKeon ’40); Lucas Culliton, Darragh Loughnane (Martin Fallon ’44); Oisin McCloskey (Bill Burns ’58), Gavin Meagher, Joe Cronin.

Referee: Dermot Blake.

zeebs23

Join us to preview the Six Nations with Simon Zebo, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey on Thursday @7pm in Liberty Hall Theatre Dublin.

Buy tickets

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Daire Walsh
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Newcastle make €23 million MLS star their club-record signing
    Newcastle make €23 million MLS star their club-record signing
    'Everything is fine' - Klopp calm after draw and says City loss did not impact Reds
    'Hopefully everybody is happy' – Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp furious with non-penalty award
    IRELAND
    'No one thinks we can win' claims England head coach Eddie Jones
    'No one thinks we can win' claims England head coach Eddie Jones
    Schmidt: 'I don't think it's going to be boring, it's going to be incredibly exhilarating'
    Henshaw displaces Kearney, O'Brien on the bench as Ireland open Six Nations defence against England
    ENGLAND
    'Eddie Jones will be delighted that we’re not talking about his players' -- O'Driscoll
    'Eddie Jones will be delighted that we’re not talking about his players' -- O'Driscoll
    Tuilagi gets first Six Nations start since 2013 in England team to face Ireland
    Lineout leader Devin Toner remains a key figure for Schmidt's Ireland

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie