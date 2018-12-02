This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 2 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Fury's trainer: Judges ruined 'biggest comeback in boxing history, probably in sporting history'

Ben Davison branded the split draw ‘disgraceful’.

By The42 Team Sunday 2 Dec 2018, 10:04 AM
31 minutes ago 2,278 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4371302
Fury and Wilder: both remain undefeated.
Fury and Wilder: both remain undefeated.
Fury and Wilder: both remain undefeated.

TYSON FURY’S TRAINER Ben Davison branded the decision to score the Briton’s heavyweight title fight with Deontay Wilder a draw as “disgraceful”.

Fury missed out on claiming the WBC belt in Los Angeles after the duo fought out a split decision draw at the Staples Center.

The 30-year-old felt he did enough to secure the victory despite being knocked down twice by Wilder – once in the ninth and again in the final round.

And although one judge scored the fight in Fury’s favour, Alejandro Rochin had it 115-11 to Wilder while the third official had it as a tie.

That meant Wilder retained his strap, much to the annoyance of Davison.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, he said: “Floyd Mayweather’s walked out of this arena disgusted. That says it all.

“You know, to take something away from someone who’s come from hell and back, to ruin the biggest comeback in boxing history, probably in sporting history, that is a disgrace. Honestly, disgraceful.

“Everybody in boxing knows Tyson’s story and we weren’t asking for any bias. We wanted a fair crack of the whip. That’s all we asked for from start to finish and we haven’t got that.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    Record-breaking Neymar leaves Liverpool sweating on progression
    Super sub Eriksen keeps Tottenham's Champions League hopes alive
    FOOTBALL
    Glenn Whelan and on-loan Chelsea forward on target as Darren Randolph errors prove costly
    Glenn Whelan and on-loan Chelsea forward on target as Darren Randolph errors prove costly
    Jose Mourinho accuses Man United midfield of lacking 'bite' and 'simplicity'
    'It is incomprehensible' - River Plate refuse to play Copa Libertadores clash in Madrid
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Mourinho won't discuss Napoli centre-back rumours amid United defensive crisis
    Mourinho won't discuss Napoli centre-back rumours amid United defensive crisis
    Obafemi gets an assist as Southampton stun Manchester United early on
    As it happened: Southampton v Man United, Premier League
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Marcus Rashford the sole bright spark amid another lacklustre Man United display
    Marcus Rashford the sole bright spark amid another lacklustre Man United display
    18-year-old Irish striker makes first Premier League start, as Southampton pile pressure on Mourinho
    Irish teenager Michael Obafemi handed full Premier League debut against Man United

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie