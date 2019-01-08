This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ospreys centre Ben John retires at 27 following a series of head injuries

The former Wales U20 international scored 15 tries in 79 appearances during his time with the Ospreys.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 8 Jan 2019, 3:20 PM
1 hour ago 1,059 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4429004
Ben John is tackled by Leinster's Garry Ringrose.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Ben John is tackled by Leinster's Garry Ringrose.
Ben John is tackled by Leinster's Garry Ringrose.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

BEN JOHN HAS confirmed that he has retired from rugby as a result of an accumulation of head injuries.

The 27-year-old Ospreys centre hasn’t played since December 2017, when he was injured in an aerial collision with Steff Evans during a game against Scarlets. 

It was the third such incident to affect John that year, leading to his decision to take a 12-month hiatus.

The former Wales U20 international announced this afternoon that he won’t be returning to rugby, as he continues with his new role as a personal trainer in London.

“It’s taken so long for me to recover, after thinking about it long and hard, the best decision for me, the only one really, was to retire,” said John.

“Rugby has been my life but I realise that my long-term health is more important so, in the end, my decision was an easy one, particularly having spent time outside of the game and recognising there is life away from the rugby pitch.

“It hasn’t been easy for me over the last couple of years but I’m extremely grateful to everybody at the Ospreys — players, staff and fans — for the support I’ve had. They’ve been absolutely brilliant.

“I’m not going to be a stranger. The Ospreys are my team and this is my region. I’ve already been back to watch the boys and I intend keeping in touch, supporting the Ospreys from the stand.”

John made his Ospreys debut during the 2009-10 season and went on to score 15 tries in 79 appearances.

