More injury problems for Mendy as Man City full-back undergoes surgery

MANCHESTER CITY DEFENDER Benjamin Mendy is set for a spell on the sidelines after undergoing surgery to repair cartilage in his left knee.

The 24-year-old, a World Cup winner with France last summer, confirmed the news in a post on Twitter last night.

“Other knee was jealous but the operation went well and it’s all good now,” said Mendy.

Mendy was due to join the France squad this week for games against Nations League opponents the Netherlands, and Uruguay in a friendly but withdrew and travelled to Barcelona for surgery.

He gave no indication of when he would return to action for either club or country.

Mendy was sidelined for seven months during City’s triumphant Premier League campaign last season after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

City sit top of the Premier League with a two-point cushion on Liverpool following their 3-1 derby win over Manchester United last weekend.

