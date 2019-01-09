Bayern Munich confirm capture of World Cup star Pavard on five-year deal

BAYERN MUNICH HAVE confirmed that France World Cup star Benjamin Pavard will join the German club this summer.

“I can confirm that Benjamin Pavard will join us on a five-year deal from 1st July 2019,” sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić said at their winter training camp in Doha.

“Pavard is a young player and a World champion. We’re delighted and very proud to have been able to secure the services of a player like him.”

Pavard has long been linked with the Bundesliga champions with reports heightening before Christmas until the Stuttgary defender had to deny that the deal was done.

The 22-year-old was one of France’s standout performers at this summer’s World Cup in Russia as they beat Croatia 4-2 to lift the silverware in Moscow.

His sensational volley against Argentina was voted Goal of the Tournament; a sweet strike with the outside of his right boot rattled the top left-hand corner of the net leaving Franco Armani — and everyone else — in awe in their last 16 encounter.

Pavard will finish the Bundesliga season with Stuttgart before turning his attention to Bayern from July. The fee is believed to be €35m (£31.4m).

