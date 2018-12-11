Jackman leaves role as Dragons head coach after bad run of form

THE DRAGONS HAVE parted company with head coach Bernard Jackman this morning, according to widespread reports.

Having signed a three-year deal with the Welsh side in June 2017, the ex-Ireland hooker’s time at Rodney Parade is over 18 months into his contract.

The news is expected to be confirmed by the Dragons this morning.

42-year-old Jackman, who spent his playing days at Connacht and Leinster, arrived from French outfit Grenoble to take over from Kingsley Jones and won two Pro14 matches in first season.

However, the Newport-based club are second from bottom in Conference B this year thanks to three wins and seven defeats, while they sit third in Pool One of the European Challenge Cup after one win two losses.

Jackman’s final game in charge was the defeat to Northampton Saints last Saturday.

