Bernard Tomic sees off Nick Kyrgios with audacious underarm serve

TODAY’S PRE-AUSTRALIAN Open exhibition match between Bernard Tomic and Nick Kyrgios at the Kooyong Classic was always unlikely to pass without incident, and so it proved – although it was held back for the final moment of the match.

Tomic won the match 6-3, 6-4, sealing the final set with an audacious underarm serve…that he also knocked through his legs for good measure.

As he assumed his serving stance, Tomic dropped a ball and hit it through his legs, all the while bouncing a second ball as if to prepare for an orthodox serve. The initial shot bounced over the net to win Tomic match point, with Kyrgios caught entirely off guard.

Kyrgios was sanguine afterward, saying “I honestly didn’t know what was going on. I looked down, looked up and he was doing some weird motion and then the ball just popped out through his legs. I was like, well he wants it, he can have it. And that was it.”

He had a right to complain, however: The Guardian cite ITF rules in claiming that the shot technically shouldn’t have stood, stating that underarm serving is only permitted if the ball is struck before it hits the ground. Tomic’s bounced off the turf first.

Tomic and Kyrgios will feature at this year’s Australian Open, the draw for which takes place tomorrow.

