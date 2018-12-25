Clifford, Flynn or McCarron - what's your favourite football goal from this 2018 shortlist?

IT WASN’T THE most exhilarating year for Gaelic football in 2018 as Dublin stormed to a fourth consecutive All-Ireland crown.

But there were some uplifting stories along the way, including Kildare’s Newbridge or Nowhere movement while Tyrone rolled back the years to book a spot in the All-Ireland SFC final for the first time in a decade.

There were moments of individual brilliance too, with star performers posting crucial scores for their sides at different stages of the year.

We pay tribute to some of our favourite points and goals from the 2018 season.

Here’s the shortlist, let us know what you think the top goal should be.

*********************

A. Daniel Flynn — Kildare v Dublin — 27 January

B. Barry McHugh — Galway v Mayo — 11 February

C. Michael Farragher — Corafin v Nemo Rangers — 17 March

D. Jack McCarron — Monaghan v Dublin — 25 March

E. Daniel Flynn — Kildare v Mayo — 11 March

F. Dara McVeety — Cavan v Roscommon — 1 April 2018

F. Cathal Cregg — Roscommon v Cavan — 1 April

H. Stephen O’Brien — Kerry v Cork — 23 June

I. Fiona Doherty — Mayo v Galway — 24 June

J. Callum Browne — Derry v Mayo — 14 July 2018

K. Michael Potts — Kerry v Kildare — 14 July

L. Daniel Flynn — Kildare v Monaghan — 15 July

M. Nicole Owens — Dublin v Galway — 25 August

N. Paul Flynn — Dublin v Roscommon — 5 August

O. David Clifford — Kerry v Monaghan — 15 July

