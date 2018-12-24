Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018

IT WAS ANOTHER fine year of football across the globe and one which dished up an endless array of fine strikes at goal — overhead kicks, flicks, headers, backheels, volleys, long-distance strikes that defied convention.
Real Madrid secured their third consecutive Champions League title this year and did so with two outrageous bicycle kicks from Cristiano Ronaldo in the semi-finals and by Gareth Bale against Liverpool in the decider.
France won the World Cup for just the second time over the summer in Russia. The 2018 World Cup was full of talking points and full of excellent goals too along the way.
Between European football, international football and domestic encounters from the Premier League, to La Liga, to the Bundesliga to Serie A, there have been an abundance of excellent goals. Below are some of the best scored throughout 2018.
1. Zlatan Ibrahimovic vs DC UnitedSource: Major League Soccer/YouTube
2. Antoine Griezmann vs AS RomaSource: Enes Veliu/YouTube
3. Mohamed Salah vs EvertonSource: FIFATV/YouTube
4. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Spain
Hat-trick for @cristiano, who does not score at #worldcup finals supposedly #POR 3-3 #ESP #RTEsoccerhttps://t.co/oxiH0RMLa9 pic.twitter.com/1KH0bwvt4K— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) June 15, 2018
5. Ahmed Musa vs IcelandSource: FIFATV/YouTube
6. John McGinn vs Sheffield UnitedSource: The11thPanther/YouTube
7. Luka Modric vs ArgentinaSource: FIFATV/YouTube
8. Fabio Quagliarella vs NapoliSource: Serie A/YouTube
9. Rúben Neves vs Derby CountySource: Wolves/YouTube
10. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Juventus
"AND THEN RONALDO!! WHAT A GOAL FROM CRISTIANO RONALDO!"— Iconic Commentary (@CommentaryLimbs) April 3, 2018
Ronaldo for Real Madrid vs Juventus 2-0#bicycle #kick #HalaMadrid #ForzaJuve #UCL #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/yI3n5M2LGa
11. Juraj Kucka vs GalatasarySource: yldrynk/YouTube
12. Mohamed Salah vs SwazilandSource: CREMAX 7/YouTube
13. Angel Di Maria vs NimesSource: Ligue 1 Conforama Official/YouTube
14. Lionel Messi vs NigeriaSource: FIFATV/YouTube
15. Wayne Rooney vs Toronto FCSource: Major League Soccer/YouTube
16. Gervinho vs CagliariSource: Serie A/YouTube
17. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Man United
That Ronaldo goal vs Man United from every angle!— Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) November 23, 2018
🎥📸📹🏟
😍#VMSport #UCL pic.twitter.com/exk10jJROf
18. Riley McGree vs Melbourne CitySource: Bruzer/YouTube
19. Gareth Bale vs LiverpoolSource: GarethBale11i/YouTube
20. Memphis Depay vs GuingampSource: Ligue 1 Conforama Official/YouTube
21. Sergio Aguero vs Huddersfield TownSource: Khalid Lahmer/YouTube
22. Marco Asensio vs BarcelonaSource: Finesse Goals™/YouTube
23. Benjamin Pavard vs ArgentinaSource: FIFATV/YouTube
