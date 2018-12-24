Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018

IT WAS ANOTHER fine year of football across the globe and one which dished up an endless array of fine strikes at goal — overhead kicks, flicks, headers, backheels, volleys, long-distance strikes that defied convention.

Real Madrid secured their third consecutive Champions League title this year and did so with two outrageous bicycle kicks from Cristiano Ronaldo in the semi-finals and by Gareth Bale against Liverpool in the decider.

France won the World Cup for just the second time over the summer in Russia. The 2018 World Cup was full of talking points and full of excellent goals too along the way.

Between European football, international football and domestic encounters from the Premier League, to La Liga, to the Bundesliga to Serie A, there have been an abundance of excellent goals. Below are some of the best scored throughout 2018.

1. Zlatan Ibrahimovic vs DC United

2. Antoine Griezmann vs AS Roma

3. Mohamed Salah vs Everton

4. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Spain

5. Ahmed Musa vs Iceland

6. John McGinn vs Sheffield United

7. Luka Modric vs Argentina

8. Fabio Quagliarella vs Napoli

9. Rúben Neves vs Derby County

10. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Juventus

11. Juraj Kucka vs Galatasary

12. Mohamed Salah vs Swaziland

13. Angel Di Maria vs Nimes

14. Lionel Messi vs Nigeria

15. Wayne Rooney vs Toronto FC

16. Gervinho vs Cagliari

17. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Man United

That Ronaldo goal vs Man United from every angle!

🎥📸📹🏟



😍#VMSport #UCL pic.twitter.com/exk10jJROf — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) November 23, 2018

18. Riley McGree vs Melbourne City

19. Gareth Bale vs Liverpool

20. Memphis Depay vs Guingamp

21. Sergio Aguero vs Huddersfield Town

22. Marco Asensio vs Barcelona

23. Benjamin Pavard vs Argentina

