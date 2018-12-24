This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Bale's bicycle kick, Zlatan's volley and Salah's derby strike: 23 of our favourite goals from 2018

What was your favourite goal of 2018?

By The42 Team Monday 24 Dec 2018, 10:00 PM
Gareth Bale scored a sublime overhead kick against Liverpool in the Champions League final.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Gareth Bale scored a sublime overhead kick against Liverpool in the Champions League final.
Gareth Bale scored a sublime overhead kick against Liverpool in the Champions League final.
Image: Imago/PA Images

IT WAS ANOTHER fine year of football across the globe and one which dished up an endless array of fine strikes at goal — overhead kicks, flicks, headers, backheels, volleys, long-distance strikes that defied convention.

Real Madrid secured their third consecutive Champions League title this year and did so with two outrageous bicycle kicks from Cristiano Ronaldo in the semi-finals and by Gareth Bale against Liverpool in the decider.

France won the World Cup for just the second time over the summer in Russia. The 2018 World Cup was full of talking points and full of excellent goals too along the way.

Between European football, international football and domestic encounters from the Premier League, to La Liga, to the Bundesliga to Serie A, there have been an abundance of excellent goals. Below are some of the best scored throughout 2018.

1. Zlatan Ibrahimovic vs DC United

Source: Major League Soccer/YouTube

2. Antoine Griezmann vs AS Roma

Source: Enes Veliu/YouTube

3. Mohamed Salah vs Everton

Source: FIFATV/YouTube

4. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Spain

5. Ahmed Musa vs Iceland

Source: FIFATV/YouTube

6. John McGinn vs Sheffield United

Source: The11thPanther/YouTube

7. Luka Modric vs Argentina

Source: FIFATV/YouTube

8. Fabio Quagliarella vs Napoli

Source: Serie A/YouTube

9. Rúben Neves vs Derby County

Source: Wolves/YouTube

10. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Juventus

11. Juraj Kucka vs Galatasary

Source: yldrynk/YouTube

12. Mohamed Salah vs Swaziland

Source: CREMAX 7/YouTube

13. Angel Di Maria vs Nimes

Source: Ligue 1 Conforama Official/YouTube

14. Lionel Messi vs Nigeria

Source: FIFATV/YouTube

15. Wayne Rooney vs Toronto FC

Source: Major League Soccer/YouTube

16. Gervinho vs Cagliari

Source: Serie A/YouTube

17. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Man United

18. Riley McGree vs Melbourne City

Source: Bruzer/YouTube

19. Gareth Bale vs Liverpool

Source: GarethBale11i/YouTube

20. Memphis Depay vs Guingamp

Source: Ligue 1 Conforama Official/YouTube

21. Sergio Aguero vs Huddersfield Town

Source: Khalid Lahmer/YouTube

22. Marco Asensio vs Barcelona

Source: Finesse Goals™/YouTube

23. Benjamin Pavard vs Argentina

Source: FIFATV/YouTube

