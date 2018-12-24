Poll: Pick your favourite Six Nations try from these 10

THERE WERE SOME breathtaking tries during the 2018 Six Nations championship as Ireland secured a Grand Slam title.
Take a few minutes to look at the ones we have compiled into a shortlist and vote for your favourite one below.
And let us know if you think there were others that merited inclusion.
Gareth Davies v ScotlandSource: Six Nations Rugby/YouTube
Johnny May v WalesSource: Six Nations Rugby/YouTube
Hugo Bonneval v ItalySource: Six Nations Rugby/YouTube
Jacob Stockdale v WalesSource: Six Nations Rugby/YouTube
Teddy Thomas v ScotlandSource: Six Nations Rugby/YouTube
Sean Maitland v EnglandSource: Six Nations Rugby/YouTube
Jackob Stockdale v ScotlandSource: Six Nations Rugby/YouTube
Matteo Minozzi v ScotlandSource: Six Nations Rugby/YouTube
Elliot Daly v IrelandSource: Six Nations Rugby/YouTube
Jacob Stockdale v EnglandSource: Six Nations Rugby/YouTube
Which of the above was your favourite, or was there another try that you preferred?
