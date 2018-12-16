It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite pictures from the sporting week

Ireland’s Shane Ryan takes a moment after winning 50m backstroke bronze at the FINA World Swimming Championships
Santa saves a penalty at half time in the fundraiser for Sean Cox at Pairc Tailteann, Navan
Dominic Calvert-Lewin scores for Everton against Manchester City
Jack Conan celebrates as Leinster win a scrum penalty against Bath
Joe Schmidt was named Philips Sports Manager of the Year
France’s Adrien Theaux in action at the Alpine Skiing World Cup in Italy
Katie Taylor won a shutout points decision against Eva Wahlstrom in Madison Square Garden
Jurgen Klopp celebrates Liverpool’s 3-1 win over rivals Manchester United at Anfield
CJ Stander and Dave Kilcoyne react as Munster put Castres under pressure
Fans of Brazil’s Atletico Paranaense celebrate their win at the Copa Sudamericana
