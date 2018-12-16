This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite pictures from the sporting week

Here’s how the last week looked through a lens.

By Niall Kelly Sunday 16 Dec 2018, 8:30 PM
37 minutes ago
Ireland’s Shane Ryan takes a moment after winning 50m backstroke bronze at the FINA World Swimming Championships

Shane Ryan celebrates with his bronze medal Source: Andrea Staccioli/INPHO

Santa saves a penalty at half time in the fundraiser for Sean Cox at Pairc Tailteann, Navan

Santa Claus saves a penalty during a shoot out at half time Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scores for Everton against Manchester City

Manchester City v Everton - Premier League - Etihad Stadium Source: Dave Thompson

Jack Conan celebrates as Leinster win a scrum penalty against Bath

Jack Conan celebrates winning a penalty from a scrum Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Joe Schmidt was named Philips Sports Manager of the Year

Joe Schmidt Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

France’s Adrien Theaux in action at the Alpine Skiing World Cup in Italy

Italy Alpine Skiing World Cup Source: Alessandro Trovati

Katie Taylor won a shutout points decision against Eva Wahlstrom in Madison Square Garden

Katie Taylor in action against Eva Wahlstrom Source: Tom Hogan/INPHO

Jurgen Klopp celebrates Liverpool’s 3-1 win over rivals Manchester United at Anfield

Liverpool v Manchester United - Premier League - Anfield Source: Peter Byrne

CJ Stander and Dave Kilcoyne react as Munster put Castres under pressure

CJ Stander and Dave Kilcoyne celebrate winning a penalty Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Fans of Brazil’s Atletico Paranaense celebrate their win at the Copa Sudamericana

Brazil Colombia Soccer Copa Sudamericana

