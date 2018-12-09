This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Sunday 9 December, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Solveig and Hegerberg, the greatest game never played and the week's best sportswriting

Plus, a ‘footballing fairytale told in Longford accent.’

By The42 Team Sunday 9 Dec 2018, 8:30 AM
1 hour ago 959 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4383567

France Golden Ball Olympique Lyonnais' Ada Hegerberg celebrates with the Women's Ballon d'Or award. Source: AP/PA Images

1. “It won’t have been pleasant having to do this even at one of the very highest points of her professional career so far, but it certainly won’t have been unfamiliar. Not making dickheads feel like dickheads is one of the earliest ingrained lessons.

As for Solveig, he has apologised “to anyone who may have been offended”, which as everyone knows is the boilerplate non-apology. He went on to say: “People who have followed me for 20 years know how respectful I am especially with women.”

That “especially” is a bit of a tell. Why would you be any more respectful with women than with men, unless you thought there was something patronisably different about them?”

‘Martin Solveig says he is ‘especially’ respectful with women. What a twerk,’ writes Martina Hyde for The Guardian.

2. “You all know Mullinalaghta or at least a place like it, the Irish village with a church, school, graveyard and pub. A couple of years ago, you would have mentioned its grocers and post office, too, in the days before maroon and white bunting hung across the street and a clapped out old car, painted in the colours of the local football club, was parked at the crossroads.” 

Conan Brady and Aidan McElligott celebrate at the final whistle Mullinalaghta's Conan Brady and Aidan McElligott. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Garry Doyle pens the story of Longford’s Mullinalaghta for The Times.

3. “He even handed over a list of names to make it easier to plead their case. A ridiculous ask, that didn’t stop Ali turning up in Tel Aviv four months later requesting the “freeing of his Muslim brothers” from Atlit detention camp.

A trip to the most dangerous city on earth – a daily ceasefire existed in Beirut until midday so women could get home safely from the markets – and a bit-part in the Middle Eastern morass, had been suggested to Ali by a most unlikely source.”

The Irish Times’ Dave Hannigan wrote about how Muhammad Ali’s hostage negotiating led to an unlikely friendship.

4. “Two River fans sat next to me in the last row. They talked softly to themselves, but my translator could hear.

“This could change my day so much,” one said.

His friend looked at him.

“No,” he replied. “My life.”

He paused.

“I went to the psychologist Friday and only talked about this,” he said.”

ESPN’s Wright Thompson wrote an incredible, in-depth piece this week surrounding that Boca Juniors and River Plate ‘greatest game never played’.

Argentina Soccer Copa Libertadores River Plate fans. Source: Diego Martinez

5. “And that’s the thing about social media. Moral outrage is the cheapest commodity going. Quickly it becomes a race to be the most offended and have the hottest take on the issue.

Scroll through the timelines and it’s rare you feel like many of those moralising about the struggles of women in sport actually care too much about the subject.

It is simply the topic du jour and the next incensed tweet could be about celebrities in the jungle or their dinner that night. How many of those bemoaning the ongoing struggle for recognition on social media over the past few days are actually willing to get involved to help take women’s sport to a higher plane?”

The Irish Independent’s Donnachadh Boyle wrote an interesting column around the Ada Hegerberg Ballon D’Or incident. 

6. “‘Her smile is infectious. When I think of a Monday night gym session in January, I can see Sinead Goldrick coming in there and she’s beaming and subliminally it helps lift everyone, no matter what their day has been like. And then she’ll give everything she has to that session — in fact at times you have to rein her in because she’d go through the wall for the team. But the young players are seeing all this. ‘That’s Sinead Goldrick, that’s my aspiration, I’ll follow that example.’ Everything about her is 100%.’

Sinead Goldrick Sinead Goldrick. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Yet this time two years ago Goldrick wasn’t smiling. The girl renowned for giving it her all felt she had no more to give. The girl who it seemed could run all day was running on empty. No sooner had Robinson and Mick Bohan landed the Dublin job then they were informed they mightn’t get to work with her at all.”

The Irish Examiner’s Kieran Shannon focused on Dublin and Foxrock-Cabinteely star Sinead Goldrick ahead of the All-Ireland club final yesterday.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Ferdinand: Man Unitedâs 2008 Champions League winners better than this Man City team
    Ferdinand: Man United’s 2008 Champions League winners better than this Man City team
    VAR to be introduced in Champions League from February
    Liverpool made to look 'like butchers' by PSG, says Klopp
    FOOTBALL
    Chelsea and Metropolitan Police investigating alleged racial abuse against Raheem Sterling
    Chelsea and Metropolitan Police investigating alleged racial abuse against Raheem Sterling
    Mo Salah gives man-of-the-match award to James Milner as tribute for 500th appearance
    Messi dazzles with two brilliant free kicks as Barcelona demolish Espanyol in Catalan derby
    LEINSTER
    James Ryan man of the match again as Leinster battle to satisfying win
    James Ryan man of the match again as Leinster battle to satisfying win
    Academy prop Eric O'Sullivan shining with opportunity in Ulster
    Sexton's calf a concern as Leinster emerge from 'mixed' display with victory
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Son Heung-min stunner buoys Tottenham for Barcelona mission as Leicester fall flat
    Son Heung-min stunner buoys Tottenham for Barcelona mission as Leicester fall flat
    'He has the potential to be a fantastic player': Mourinho challenges Pogba to improve mentality
    Kante and Luiz on target as Chelsea stun Guardiola's champions with seismic win
    MANCHESTER CITY
    As it happened: Chelsea vs Man City, Premier League
    As it happened: Chelsea vs Man City, Premier League
    Guardiola confident in City's operations amid Uefa probe into alleged financial fair play breaches
    Sane at the double for four-star City at West Ham

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie