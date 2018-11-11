Libertadores stories, Owens shuns the silence and more of the week's best sportswriting

1. “Last time the teams met in the Libertadores, in the last 16 in 2015, the second leg had to be abandoned after pepper spray was released in the tunnel at la Bombonera, causing severe problems for River, who were subsequently awarded the game.”

In The Guardian, Jonathan Wilson looks back on the intense history between Boca Juniors and River Plate as they prepare to battle for South American’s biggest prize.

2. ”The Superclásico is no ordinary football rivalry. Clashes between the sides are notoriously brutal, dividing Argentinian society in two, while the forthcoming Superfinal has also co-opted for political purposes by the country’s president.”

Believe us, you can handle more Boca-River articles. Enjoy this political tale from the Independent’s Dan Edwards.

Owens in action during the All-Ireland final. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

3. “As a teenager, struggling with my sexuality, depression manifested because I didn’t have a way to verbalise those feelings. To speak about them to anyone meant I’d need to address what was fuelling the problem.

At that age it wasn’t an option to let any light into that room. My way of handling it was to spend periods of time alone when I’d be very upset.”

Dublin’s Nicole Owens writes that Silence is not the Answer for the Sports Chronicle.

4. “Their worldview explains why Celtic still matters even as the club’s status as a European football power has long since waned. My father, a Scottish catholic of mixed Irish and Italian ancestry, doesn’t hold much with nationalism. He doesn’t feel Scottish or British, and he doesn’t feel Irish either. Celtic has always been his identity. The great football clubs always represent something bigger, and while their fans may sing songs of Ireland, in truth Celtic is a nation unto itself, a place to belong for people whose old home couldn’t have them, and whose new one didn’t want them.”

The Examiner’s Tommy Martin took his son to a Celtic game just as sectarian tensions were getting stirred by incidents involving Neil Lennon and James McClean.

5. “Ireland as understood through the IRA, its venal public men and the narrow minds of established churchmen and political parties, is not an inspiring place. Ireland as witnessed in Palermo on Thursday night is different. This Ireland is not just good for Palermo. This Ireland of valour, courage, decency and good humour . . . this Ireland of accomplishment . . . is good for Ireland. This Ireland is glorious.”

From the Irish Independent‘s archives, Eamon Dunphy hails Ireland’s Italia 90 exploits.

6. “The poisoning bastard which presented itself just over a year ago as a throbbing pain in his right ankle. An old injury chasing Gooch or Declan, he thought.

“I was diagnosed with cancer this time last year. Ewing’s sarcoma, which is a bone tumour. There mightn’t be 20 or 30 a year in Ireland.”"

In The Examiner, Tony Leen speaks to Kieran O’Connor, the former Cork defender taking on his toughest challenge yet.